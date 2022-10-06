Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever we think of designer shoes, our mind immediately turns to Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City. Our favorite fictional fashionista is the queen of the luxury high heel! In the SATC movie, Mr. Big even proposes to Carrie by slipping on a bejeweled Manolo Blahnik pump! Talk about a Cinderella moment.

When it comes to narrowing down the best designer shoes for women, we couldn’t help but wonder… What would Carrie Bradshaw do? She said it best herself: “When one door closes, a shoe box opens.” Don’t walk through life waiting for the other shoe to drop. Kick up your heels and be footloose and fancy-free! (We’ll cool it on the shoe puns, promise.)

While we don’t have the budget to exclusively fill our closet with designer shoes, we do believe it’s worth it to invest in a few pairs of high-quality footwear. It’s not just about the luxury label — designer shoes are made with premium materials, which lead to a longer shelf life. There’s a reason we often have to replace cheaper styles season after season! Plus, we reserve our designer heels for special events.

How We Chose the Best Designer Shoes for Women

Truth be told, I tend to buy less inexpensive shoes, while my twin sister Brooke opts for pricier pairs. So, I consulted with my fraternal footwear expert for her recommendations. I also made sure to include a mix of classic staples that will go with everything, as well as fun, trendy styles that will stand out in a crowd. Some heels, some boots, some flats. And, as always, I tried to find pieces that are comfortable and (relatively) affordable. If the shoe fits, wear it!

Below are the 13 best designer shoes on the market. Fall head over heels for these high-end styles that would make Carrie Bradshaw proud!

1. Loeffler Randall Camelia Knotted Sandals

“I’ve spent $40,000 on shoes and I have no place to live? I will literally be the old woman who lived in her shoes!” – Carrie Bradshaw

Forget about the cherry on top — the knotted bow accent at the toe is the perfect footwear flourish! Make a splash in these pleated taffeta block heels that will elevate any look, from a formal dress to denim. Reviewers rave that these shoes are beautiful, flattering and comfortable! Some shades are even on sale now, so run — don’t walk — to score these stunning sandals!

Pros:

Fabulously feminine

Comfortable

Cons:

Design doesn’t go with every look

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

2. Jimmy Choo Romy Suede Pumps

“With no man in sight, I decided to rescue my ankles from a life of boredom. By purchasing too many pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes.” – Carrie Bradshaw

Versatile and timeless, these Jimmy Choo pointed-toe pumps are a wardrobe essential. As one shopper said, it’s “an absolutely stunning shoe. Elegant and classic. The heel is so sturdy and the craftsmanship is impeccable.” Another customer called these suede pumps “absolutely the most sexy and comfortable pumps I ever wore.”

Pros:

Classic

Comfortable

Cons:

Some may find the heel height (3.34 inches) too high

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

3. Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Crystal Buckle Pump

“I wanted to let you know that I’m getting married. To myself. And I’m registered at Manolo Blahnik.” – Carrie Bradshaw

Something blue! If these bedazzled blue pumps look familiar, it’s because they’re the iconic pair Carrie Bradshaw wore when getting married to Big. Replicate the same shoes at your own nuptials or just rock the look on any other occasion! These embellished crystal heels are Manolo Blahnik’s bestselling style, adding a fun pop of color to any outfit. One customer gushed, “Beautiful color, and the rhinestones add sparkly happiness every time I look at them! I can’t wait to channel my inner-Carrie Bradshaw when I wear them. Fabulous!”

Pros:

Pop of color

Carrie Bradshaw-approved

Cons:

Some say they run small

Available at: Nordstrom

4. Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies Pointed Toe Pump

“I’m very, very comfortable in heels. The higher the better.” – Carrie Bradshaw

And to quote Cardi B, “These expensive, these is red bottoms.” She’s talking, of course, about the classic Christian Louboutin heels with the brand’s signature red soles. Made in Italy, these pointed-toe pumps are simple yet sophisticated. Your new go-to stilettos for fancy functions, these 4.5-inch heels will elongate your legs like a supermodel.

Pros:

Versatile

Flattering lift

Cons:

Heel height may be too tall for some

Available at: Nordstrom

5. Stuart Weitzman Lowland Over-the-Knee Boot

“When I want a ridiculously extravagant pair of shoes, I find a way to buy them.” – Carrie Bradshaw

Arguably the best boots money can buy, these Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee stunners are a fall fashion must-have. Featuring luxe stretch suede fabric, a low stacked heel and back tie closure, this boot was absolutely made for walking. “Worth every penny…and then some!” one shopper declared “I cannot even begin to describe how much I love my black suede Lowlands. The quality is second to none. The suede is soft and supple and they are so comfortable!”

Pros:

Perfect for fall

Low heel — comfortable

Cons:

Suede is not waterproof

Available at: Nordstrom

6. Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Leather

“Here lies Carrie. She had two loves and lots of shoes.” – Carrie Bradshaw

Classic and chic! These Tory Burch ballet flats have been a cult-favorite fashion staple for decades. And according to Vogue, ballet flats are back in style this season! Stay on trend in these slip-on shoes that can fold and tuck on the go. Crafted with super soft leather, these flats are comfortable and elegant for everyday wear.

Pros:

Ideal for travel

Comfortable

Classic

Cons:

Some say these shoes have a tight fit

Available at: Tory Burch

7. Prada Monolith Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

“I have this little substance abuse problem: expensive footwear.” – Carrie Bradshaw

“Don’t stomp your little last season Prada shoes at me, honey.” One of our favorite lines from Legally Blonde brings up a good point — don’t wear last year’s styles when you could shop today’s trending looks instead. These lug sole Chelsea boots are in this fall and winter! Add some edge to your wardrobe with these chunky boots. One reviewer reported, “The soles are super sturdy so I don’t have to worry about rolling my ankles. They are surprisingly light which makes walking in them for a long time easy!”

Pros:

Trendy

Lightweight

Cons:

Mostly rave reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

8. Mach & Mach Double Crystal Bow Heels

“The fact is, sometimes it’s hard to walk in a single woman’s shoes. That’s why we need really special ones now and then – to make the walk a little more fun.” – Carrie Bradshaw

Pretty in pink! Speaking of Legally Blonde, bring out your inner Elle Woods with these pink pointed-toe heels! Shine bright with the crystal bow and sparkly details. If pale pink isn’t your color, choose from a variety of other shades. These satin stiletto heels will earn you all the compliments!

Pros:

Shiny embellishments

Gorgeous color and design

Cons:

Heels are quite high (4.25 inches)

Available at: Shopbop

9. Gucci Princetown Leather Slipper

“Hi! I’m not here right now, but my shoes are, so leave them a message.” – Carrie Bradshaw

These gorgeous Gucci mules are a must-have in any closet! You’ll reach for these leather flats again and again all fall. “These shoes are perfect for walking around town all day,” one customer wrote. “I wore them for the first time and not even one blister. Super comfortable and classic.” Our go-to outfit with these mules? Ankle-length jeans, a top and a blazer for the office or happy hour.

Pros:

Comfortable

Versatile

Cons:

Run small

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

10. Balenciaga Triple S Sneaker

“Men I may not know, but shoes, shoes I know.” – Carrie Bradshaw

Looking to level up your sneaker game? These chunky Balenciaga shoes are a street style smash. Celebrity fans include Hailey Bieber, Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens. Give yourself a boost with this thick triple-layer sole.

Pros:

Street style staple

Celeb-approved

Cons:

Heavy sole

Available at: Nordstrom

11. Salvatore Ferragamo Vara Pump

“I decided, the only way to break free was to move from one addiction, to an even bigger one: shoes.” – Carrie Bradshaw

An absolutely iconic shoe, these glossy pumps feature a bow with gold hardware. Made with real Italian leather, these low heels offer arch support and style to boot! According to one reviewer, these are “beautiful, elegant and very comfortable shoes. Shining leather finishing makes you feel like a princess. Go with both formal and casual dresses, heels in perfect height, neither flat nor too high. Expensive but totally worth it.”

Pros:

Low heels

Comfortable

Classic

Cons:

None!

Available at: Nordstrom

12. Bottega Veneta Madame Leather Loafers

“I’m not afraid of heights. Have you seen my shoes?” – Carrie Bradshaw

If you just want to loaf around, shop these luxe loafers (my dad came up with that dad joke). One of the biggest trends of the season, these loafers are a modern take on the classic workwear style. Crafted from rich Italian leather, these slip-on shoes feature gold hardware for extra elegance. Take these shoes from brunch to a business meeting!

Pros:

Classic

Trendy

Cons:

Style might not be for everyone

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

13. Manolo Blahnik Lurum 90 Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules

“Please sir, you can take my Fendi baguette, you can take my ring and watch but you can’t take my Manolo Blahniks.” – Carrie Bradshaw

On point! Sparkle in these Manolo Blahnik crystal-embellished satin mules. One satisfied shopper enthused, “They are just brilliant! SO SEXY!!!” The crystal wreath adds a dazzling touch to these pointed-toe heels. Perfect with an LBD or even skinny jeans and a blouse.

Pros:

Beautiful crystal details

Elegant

Cons:

Crystals won’t work with every outfit

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

