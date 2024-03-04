Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Pastels are nothing new in the springtime, but there’s one color you’ll be seeing more and more of this year — butter yellow. The pale yellow hue evokes feelings of sunshine, and believe it or not, wearing it can actually boost your mood!

While people often shy away from wearing yellow, butter yellow in particular is universally flattering with its creamy base. Don’t believe me? I think you’ll change your mind when you see 17 of the best butter yellow fashions available at top retailers like Amazon, Macy’s and Nordstrom. Get ready to radiate good vibes in the season’s hottest color!

1. A Pretty Pop: One of the most seamless ways to incorporate a bright color like yellow is with your accessories, and this Melie Bianco Jennie Crossbody is one of my favorites. The playful petite silhouette can be worn as a handbag or crossbody, and honestly just looking at it is an instant mood-booster!

2. Unexpected Athleisure: I think I spend 90% of my time in athleisure because of the fun vibrant colors. Think about it, it’s really impossible to be sad when wearing this yellow Urban Look hoodie!

3. Warm Weather Ahead! Sunny yellow automatically makes you think of spring and summer… and it’s the perfect time to wear these cheerful Michael Kors wedges.

4. Colored Denim: You know that jeans don’t have to be blue, right? Try adding a fun color to your denim collection — Banana Republic Factory creates the prettiest soft yellow girlfriend jeans!

5. A Light Sweater: For those chilly spring days, this pretty Ultra Flirt wrap sweater will keep the vibes high… and you warm!

6. A Formal Occasion: Have a springtime wedding on the docket? This dainty Abercrombie satin pleated dress is the perfect thing to wear!

7. Easter Anyone? What’s better than wearing a yellow dress to Easter brunch? If you show up in this yellow floral puff sleeve midi dress from Abercrombie, you’ll surely be the best dressed!

8. Sporty Spice: Yellow is an unexpected color for high tops, but how cute are these Vejas?! These are an easy way to incorporate just a touch of the hue into your outfit!

9. Vacation Footwear: If you’re unsure of wearing yellow in your everyday life, start small and incorporate it into your vacation wardrobe with these studded bebe sandals.

10. Fun Office Wear: Professional outfits don’t have to be dark and boring! Wearing this yellow Ena Pelly blazer won’t just make you feel good, it will put a smile on your coworkers’ faces too!

11. Tropical Paradise: We love a versatile piece! This Lovers and Friends romper works as a beach cover-up or a cute one-piece to wear out to dinner while on vacation!

12. Upgraded Basic: Forget a plain white tank — add a little pop of personality to your springtime wardrobe with this sunny V-neck tank from Express!

13. Your New Go-To: Not sure what to wear? Slipping into this Mango Rib Long Sleeve Knit Midi Dress in yellow is a quick solution that will have you embracing all of the positive springtime energy!

14. Sunny Disposition: Ever seen a yellow leather jacket? Levi’s makes one of the best, and it’s currently 40% off!

15. Ballerina Yellow: Super pale yellow is just as delicate as baby pink — but it’s a bit more fun and unexpected. The hue definitely makes these Jeffrey Campbell flats a statement piece!

16. Simply Elegant: Whether you plan on going to Easter brunch or just want a pretty yellow blouse just because, this Halogen one is a great pick!

17. Sparkle! The subtle yellow hue of these Swarovski crystal studs makes them twinkle a little extra in the light.