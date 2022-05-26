This Waterproof Mascara Made Meghan Markle’s Eyes Seriously Pop

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we had to leave the house wearing just one makeup product, we’ve always said that mascara would be at the top of our list. We like to apply some even just for running errands, knowing how much of a difference it can make all on its own. Of course, it’s an essential when it comes time to go full glam too!

Someone whose lashes we’ve always adored is the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle. We’re still thinking back to her look from November, 2021, when she attended the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York. Her husband, Prince Harry, was being honored with the Intrepid Valor Award, but it was her eyes that had Us mesmerized!

Get the Byredo Waterproof Mascara for $46 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

The best part about Markle’s look was that makeup artist Daniel Martin revealed all of the products that went into it to Allure. To emphasize Markle’s strong cat eye, he used this Byredo mascara, which he’s “been obsessed with.” He used it to top off her look, adding on cut-up faux lashes for an extra flutter. Of course, just the mascara is more than enough for day-to-day events, though you’re obviously welcome to try the same technique!

Though the shade of this mascara is called Tears in Rain, it actually claims to be tear-proof — as well as shower-proof, gym-proof and swim-proof. It’s all kinds of waterproof, basically. The buildable formula is also made with 89% natural ingredients and is totally vegan!

This high-definition mascara is made in Italy and has gorgeously sleek packaging. To apply, start at the base of your lashes and work your way to the tips. One coat should do the trick for a natural yet impressive effect, but if you want to go more voluminous, add on more coats until you see the desired effect!

While this mascara is on the pricier side, if you’re big into wanting wow-worthy lashes that last all day, we can’t think of a better investment. Plus, you’ll use each tube for months on end, probably every single day! You’ll be so glad you have it on you for your next photo-filled event too where you’re all glammed up. Not everyone can say they’re wearing duchess-approved makeup, but with this mascara in your beauty arsenal, you can!

