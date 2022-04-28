Shop Cameran Eubanks’ Colorful Collection With Tuckernuck for Spring and Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reality TV lovers will remember Cameran Eubanks from The Real World: San Diego in 2004, and Bravo fans know that the real estate broker was one of the OG stars of Southern Charm, leaving the show in 2020. No matter how you’re familiar with the Charleston-based South Carolina native, one thing’s for certain — you know that she has sophisticated style. If you’ve ever wanted to recreate her preppy looks, now’s your chance! The One Day You’ll Thank Me author teamed up with clothing brand Tuckernuck to design a new women’s collection, featuring feminine silhouettes and colorful prints.

Eubanks exclusively told Us Weekly, “I’m a big fan of classic clothing and Tuckernuck, they sell a lot of elevated classic clothing. So not too trendy. I have always gravitated towards pieces that you can wear for a long time that you don’t just throw out after one season. So that’s always been very important to me.”

Since this exclusive collab just launched, we rounded up some of our favorite finds below. All of these pieces are perfect for spring and summer. Styles are already selling out, so shop this collection before it’s too late!

This Pink Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Pretty in pink! Dance the night away in this darling dress with a fit and flare tiered skirt, off-the-shoulder neckline and pockets. “I love timeless looks with a chic edge,” Eubanks said.

Get the Camellia Pink Marissa Dress for $168 from Tuckernuck!

This Floral Blouse

According to Eubanks, “Charleston is a bright and colorful city, and women here are not afraid of wearing color! Plus, I think bright color gives you energy and puts you in a better mood!” Color Us impressed with this fun floral pattern, along with the blouse’s ruffled stand collar and bow tie in the back.

Get the Wild Azalea Mason Blouse for $148 at Tuckernuck!

This Yellow Striped Dress

Stay sunny side up with this yellow striped dress! “Easy dresses are always on rotation in my wardrobe,” Eubanks said. The puff sleeves and smocked bodice make for such an effortlessly elegant outfit.

Get the Yellow Cabana Striped Annie Dress for $168 at Tuckernuck!

These Floral Earrings

Feel the flower power with these adorable floral earrings! Crafted from lucite and gold thread, this versatile jewelry is a major fashion statement. Too cute!

Get the Lucite Primrose Earrings for $68 at Tuckernuck!

This Pink Smocked Midi Dress

As Eubanks explained, “The pieces in the collection are very comfortable and can be transitional from a walk on the beach to a lunch with our friends. I love the fact that the styles in this collaboration can flatter and fit multiple body types.” Made from 100% cotton, this breathable beauty is ideal for warm weather. We’re smitten with the stretchy smocked bodice, adjustable shoulder straps and pretty pink pattern.

Get the Love Letters Chalmers Dress for $178 at Tuckernuck!

