As much as we all love the summer season, we can all agree that we can go without the humidity. The catalyst for frizzy tresses, it can be difficult to keep our hair smooth and sleek. If you’ve grown tired of throwing your money away on the wrong products and are not sure where to turn, you’re in luck. The John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum is just what you need.

Formulated with silk protein and seaweed extract, the serum will seal split ends and repel humidity for a long-lasting sleek look. Great for all hair types, this serum is designed to smooth even the thickest hair textures to provide a natural shine for a red carpet ready look. Easy to use, simply apply a dime-sized amount to wet or towel dried hair and style as usual. The best part? It’s only $12!

We are not the only ones swooning over this product. Camila Mendes, loves this serum and has even scored a partnership with the hair brand. After recently spilling the deets on how she keeps her flyaways at bay, you can expect for us to keep our arsenal fully stocked.

“I use John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Serum to lock my style in and get my flyways down,” she shares. “It’s especially good for when you’re using hot tools and you see more frizz than usual.”

If you’re ready to kiss frizzy hair goodbye, we got you covered! The John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum will keep your hair smooth and sleek for a chic finish.

Try Now: Shop the John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum for only $12!

Shop With Us: Reviewers Swear This Luxe Hair Dryer Is Worth Every Penny

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!