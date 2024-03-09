Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nothing beats an easy cap sleeve top — seriously! Whether you’re heading into the office or on a night out on the town with your girls, opting for this shirt allows your arms to catch a breeze, and it will help regulate your body temperature. Now that you’re probably starting to plan your transitional spring outfits, finding a couple of cap-sleeve tops to add to your wardrobe is essential.

If you’re looking for an elegant blouse or a classic T-shirt silhouette, there is a cap sleeve top you’ll love. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 cap sleeve tops that will elevate any transitional outfit — read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: This casual top is perfect for any spring, summer, fall or winter event — was $30, now just $19!

2. Closet Staple: Nothing beats a plain white tee, and this cap sleeve crewneck T-shirt has a versatile feel to it – just $20!

3. Stay Warm: If you’re more reluctant about transitioning to breezy spring essentials, this lightweight sleeveless sweater will keep you toasty and comfy — was $25, now just $20!

4. V-Neck Energy: This cap sleeve top has a chic v-neckline for a touch of edginess — just $12!

5. Ruffle Queen: For those who prefer a flair with their ensembles, this ruffle-sleeved top is right up your alley— just $23!

6. Form-Fitting Flexibility: If you like form-fitting options, you’ll love this ribbed T-shirt — was $22, now just $17!

7. ’80s Nostalgia: Doesn’t this top just exude ’80s chic? This cap sleeve top has chunky sleeves that add to its vintage appeal — just $20!

8. Casually Dotted: This sheer cap sleeve top features polka dot sleeves for a fun touch — just $15!

9. Office Chic: Sometimes, you want to showcase your stylish side in the office. This ruffle cap sleeve top will help you do just that — just $20!

10. Draped Elegance: If the moment calls for a sexy, elevated outfit, this sweetheart side drape top will round out your vibe perfectly — just $110!

11. Clean Decadence: We love this crop T-shirt because it feels so fashion-forward, but it’s really simple — just $155!

12. Tropical Babe: Calling all print lovers! This printed top has dramatic sleeves and a daring print that’ll turn heads — just $250!

13. Backless Edge: This open back top works well for formal or informal events. You can pair it with jeans and sneakers or a frilly skirt and pumps — it’s up to you — just $128!

14. High Neck Refinement: This high neck top is a neutral option with a slouchy fit you’ll gravitate towards — just $19!

15. Plaid Vibes: Throw on this plaid button down top with cutoff shorts and boots or sneakers for a sporty, relaxed outfit — was $29, now just $20!

16. Business Casual: This polka dot top coordinates with pencil skirts, trousers, jeans and more — just $20!

17. Breezy Neutrals: Pop on this cotton cap sleeve crew with sweatpants or leggings for easy attire you can do anything in — just $125!