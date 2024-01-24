Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Counting down the days until spring? Same. We’re over this winter weather! There’s only so many ways we can style a coat and boots before our outfits start feeling stale. Our skin hasn’t seen in the sun in months! Plus, all we’ve been wearing are dark, drab, dreary colors that mimic the gloomy skies outside. No wonder our mood has been off lately. Brighten up your spirits — and your wardrobe — with this colorful cardigan!

When we first came across this hooded sweater, we honestly couldn’t believe it was from Amazon. Between the trendy design and the elevated details, this cardigan looks like it belongs in a luxury boutique! Available in three cheerful colors — the pink shades are giving Barbiecore.

Keep scrolling to shop this cozy cardigan at an amazing price!

Get the Chouyatou Women’s Color Block Striped Open Front Hooded Long Cardigan for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

While this color-block cardigan absolutely works in the winter, you can rock this stylish layering piece year-round! After all, the shades are screaming spring and summer. Featuring an open front, a slouchy dropped shoulder and batwing sleeves with ribbed cuffs, this knit sweater is in a league of its own. Obsessed with the striped trim and the long length. Bundle up in this hooded cardigan — it’s basically a wearable blanket!

In terms of styling, the options are endless. We love the way the model paired a plain white top (a tank or tee will do!) with blue jeans. Just add sneakers and a long coat in the winter, and you’re good to go. You could also rock this cardigan with leggings and Uggs for a dressed-down outfit when running errands or lounging around the house. Loungewear never looked so luxe! And for date night, opt for faux leather pants and booties!

Even though this striped sweater is new this season, it has already garnered glowing reviews from customers! One shopper said, “Love this sweater. Made well and nice and warm. I’m a curvy girl and this fits perfectly. Had so many compliments.” Another customer commented, “I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of this sweater. It’s thick and cozy and the colors are exactly as show in the photo. Yay for Amazon!”

Sprinkle some sunshine into your winter wardrobe with this chic cardigan from Amazon!

