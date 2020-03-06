The wait is officially over. We’ve all been eagerly anticipating the restock of these bestselling (and seriously comfortable) sneakers from Cariuma, and that day has come!

We’re talking about the Canvas OCA Low Sneakers, of course. After a long list of shoppers eager to get their hands on the kelly green pair multiplied by the minute, the brand has finally delivered what the people want. We’re going to be ordering ourselves up some new kicks ASAP to avoid losing our one shot again — and you should probably do the same!

Get the Green Canvas OCA Low Sneakers for $79, available from Cariuma!

These adorable low top sneakers from Cariuma are one of the best spring footwear finds around. They’re ideal for the season — especially in this bright green color! Over 2,000 eager shoppers have been holding out hope, adding their names to the lengthy waitlist — and now is their time to shine (and shop), because all sizes are currently available! Truth be told, we doubt that inventory will be around for long, so if you’ve been crushing on these beauties, place that order as soon as you can!

The low top design is perfect for warmer days. The bright green color contrasts beautifully with the off-white rubber sole, as well as the crisp white laces. The Cariuma logo is present right on the top of the tongue, and there’s a tiny logo on the back of the sole as well. If you’re not as obsessed as the green color as we are but love the style of the shoe, fear not! There are ten different color options to choose from, including your standard black, white and blue hues, as well as a variety of bright shades that are fitting for the new season. You can go for a light pink pair, bright yellow pair or a crisp cobalt blue pair! They are all fantastic, so you truly can’t go wrong.

What sets the Cariuma brand apart from other sneaker brands are the two pillars of their mission: sustainability and comfort. Cariuma prides itself on using materials that are responsibly sourced and obtained using natural methods. For example, the company never harms trees in their rubber collection process that they use for their soles.

These shoes also have Cariuma’s signature insole that’s designed to provide you with true all-day comfort. It’s made from a combination of memory foam and natural vegetable tanned leather that creates the perfect footbed. Its super lightweight and one of the best features of this shoe. If fashion and function are at the top of your list, do yourself a favor and pick up a pair of these Cariuma sneakers now before it’s too late!

