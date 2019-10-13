



No matter who you are, feet are truly one of the most important features on our bodies. That may sound silly, but think about it. From the moment we enter this world, it’s all about those two tiny feet guiding Us. They’ll be there to comfort Us through every single step we take and will even provide support through all of the inevitable ups and downs that come with life. All in all, our feet are extremely essential — but what’s even more of a priority? Investing in them and making sure they’re also taken care of!

A good place to start is to stop making more issues for ourselves. It’s time to move away from those six-inch heels that cause constant aches and pains. Sure, our sky-high stilettos might look pretty and polished but they’re anything but practical. Actually, they’re extremely problematic especially when we’re trying to move forward in a positive manner. Let’s ditch those uncomfortable shoes and embrace this new option. This sneaker is the perfect pair for anyone looking to put their best foot forward — fashionably.

In the market for a new pair of shoes? Want to take a step in the right direction? Go ahead and step into the CATIBA Low Sneaker. This timeless silhouette is the ideal solution for anyone who’s looking to update their outdated version. It’s a great move for anyone who’s looking to add an element of fun into their ensemble and a “little bling in their step,” and do so in an extremely functional way as well. Talk about the best of both worlds!

It’s impossible to resist this sneaker. Not only does it come available in one sensational shade, but six of them. There’s a solid black and white, as well as a handful of fun metallic combinations. Here, this distinctive sneaker offers up a wide range of colors to suit everyone’s needs (or wants) and does so in an extremely environmentally-conscious way.

We love how this sneaker is completely handmade! It’s crafted from so many high-end materials and features things such as a hybrid memory foam within its insole. The material is lightweight and resilient and will provide the right amount of comfort and support everyone needs. Actually, shoppers couldn’t get enough of this pillow-like design. Many reviewers loved how “comfortable” the insole was and how “high-quality” it looked and felt too — with so many of them saying it knocked other higher-priced versions out of the park. And, the only thing better than this super supportive insole? An extremely sleek exterior.

Reviewers couldn’t get over how “stylish” this sneaker looked and were equally impressed by it. Many loved the debossed metal aglets, the stitched brand logo and even the front laces. One reviewer loved how they provided an adjustable fit that could be “tight on some days” and looser on the others. While others were fully smitten over the “super cute” detailing too. We’re not only here for the sleek silhouette but how this shoe strives to be so environmentally-conscious too. In this day and age, it’s totally appreciated. All the manmade materials are eco-friendly with the goal of reducing our carbon footprint. And, if that isn’t enough? Think about how every single time we step into this sneaker we won’t just be doing good but looking it too — and we all know there’s nothing better than that.

