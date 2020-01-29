These Eco-Friendly Leather High Top Sneakers Are the Best Around

Caring for the environment has never been more important than now. Though all of Us may not be able to make significant financial contributions to environmental causes, there’s a lot we can do as consumers that many don’t even realize!

Shopping brands that make choices that are more sustainable is one way to do just that. When you seek these kinds of companies out, you can truly feel better about your purchases! Sometimes spending slightly more can lead to a positive impact, which is why these leather sneakers from Cariuma are definitely worth the investment.

Get the Catiba High Black Premium Leather sneakers for $159 from Cariuma!

These classic high top sneakers are a Cariuma favorite, and we can totally see why. Their retro throwback design give off a seriously cool vibe, and the premium leather that they’re made from is top of the line. The leather is actually designed to mold to your feet to give you unparalleled comfort. Basically, the more you wear them, the better they will fit your feet!

What makes these sneakers sustainable is the way that Cariuma has sourced their materials. When it comes to their leather, the company makes sure that none of it was taken from an area that was deforested for cattle farming, and that it’s all free of chrome VI — a toxic compound that can be harmful. Cariuma’s tannery also ensures that they produce their leather with zero chemical waste output, and they use solar panels as their main source of energy.

Get the Catiba High White Premium Leather sneakers for $159 from Cariuma!

Aside from the environmental details, these sneakers are truly an elevated casual shoe. The leather makes them feel fancier than your average pair of sneakers, and their sleek design is incredibly appealing. You can pick them up in either black or white — both of which are fabulous! We’re particularly obsessed with the all-white pair — we’re complete suckers for the monochromatic look!

Shoppers are calling these sneakers “an instant favorite” and that they “highly recommend” ordering them if you’re looking to freshen up your sneaker collection. They are great for everyday wear, but if you want to try to get away with rocking them in a more formal environment we definitely encourage you to do so. One shopper said that they “wanted to buy them in white to wear to [their] wedding,” which is such an amazing idea! That is what we like to call a true power move.

See it: Get the Catiba High Black Premium Leather and White Premium Leather sneakers for $159 from Cariuma!

Not the style you’re shopping for? Check out all of the shoes available from Cariuma here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!