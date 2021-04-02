These Slip-Ons Have the Lowest Carbon Footprint of Any Sneaker Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping is simply one of our favorite pastimes — they call it retail therapy for a reason, people! The joy we receive from finding the perfect piece is unparalleled. But here’s the thing: It’s important to be aware of and discuss the environmental impact our shopping hauls may have.

The amount of resources necessary to create a garment or pair of shoes may surprise you, and it’s crucial to educate yourself. Of course, we’re not suggesting you stop supporting your go-to brands — but merely encouraging you to make smart shopping decisions. For example, if you’re in the market for a new pair of sneakers, why not buy the option that has the lowest carbon footprint of any other shoe currently on the market?

Get the IBI Slip-On sneakers with free shipping for $98, available from Cariuma!

Compared to similar sneakers, these slip-ons from Cariuma have a carbon footprint that has three times fewer emissions than the average pair. Um, amazing! Cariuma has outdone themselves in their endeavor to create eco-friendly footwear which only utilizes responsibly-sourced materials, and we’re beyond impressed.

These shoes are made from bamboo material and happen to be 100% vegan. They’re incredibly lightweight and machine-washable, so they’re seriously easy to maintain! The sneakers are a breeze to throw on if you’re in a rush, as their simple and sleek design makes them incredibly versatile. You can team them with your trustiest jeans, shorts and floral dresses. Boom — instant outfit! Clearly, these shoes are a must-have for the spring and summer months.

These sneakers are a brand new drop from Cariuma, and are currently only available for pre-order. Even though you may have to wait slightly longer for your delivery to arrive, it’s wise to order now! Many of Cariuma’s beloved styles tend to sell out fast, and we have no doubt that these slip-ons will follow suit.

Oh, and there are eight incredible colors to choose from — white, grey, baby pink, black, navy blue, red, bold green and bright yellow. Each of these options are truly fitting for the sunny spring and summer seasons, so choose based entirely on your preference. We’re ordering our favorite shade ASAP before our size is fully sold out! Best of all, we’ll feel great about our purchase knowing that we’re not negatively impacting the environment. Major!

