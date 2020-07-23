You’ll Wear These Eco-Conscious, LA-Favorite Sneakers Everywhere You Go

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping can be a little tricky. Of course, buying something you love will make you feel good, but there’s often a tinge of guilt accompanying that good feeling. “Did I need to spend that much money? How much waste is this purchase creating? What kind of factory did it come from?” You know the drill.

That’s why we love buying casual footwear from Cariuma. If you’re looking for a purchase you can truly, completely feel good about, this is the brand. Want a pair of shoes handmade in an ethical factory with sustainably-sourced materials and recycled packaging? How about if the shipping process is carbon neutral? And what if with every pair of shoes you buy, two trees would be planted in the Brazilian Rainforest “to directly aid reforestation and the preservation of natural habitats”? Welcome to the world of Cariuma!

The OCA Low is a classic Cariuma style, and the Grey Suede version is a favorite of Los Angeles shoppers, nailing that cool and casual west coast vibe perfectly, while also embodying the “coolness and spirit of Rio.” This Brazilian shoe was created to be “a perfect marriage of style and comfort,” and there’s no doubt in our mind that it nailed the concept!

This sneaker has over 700 reviews with a collective 4.86 rating, and shoppers “can’t even begin to express how impressed [they are] with the quality, look, feel and style” — so we’ll do it for them! These shoes are unlike anything you’ve worn. Their premium suede supper is soft and supple, accented with the brand’s signature toe cap and laces with debossed metal aglets at their ends. There’s also a pull-tab at the heel and subtle pops of bright green throughout as part of the logo detail. The inside though? You’re about to be even more impressed!

Inside this shoe you’ll find Cariuma’s famous memory foam and vegetable-tanned leather hybrid insole. This insole will have you feeling like you’re stepping through heaven even when you’re just making your way through the grocery store aisles. It’s designed to mold to the shape of your foot, providing lightweight, durable cushioning that you’ll want in all of your shoes. Good news — it’s removable, so you actually can have it in all of your shoes! You’ll find that it works just perfectly in your OCA Low though.

You’re going to want to wear your OCA Lows everywhere anyway. These low-top sneakers are way versatile, able to pair with most items in your wardrobe. A pair of jeans? A suspender skirt? Some cozy joggers? A maxi dress? An LBD? A jumpsuit? A wedding dress? They’ll all work beautifully with your OCA Lows. Don’t forget to check out the other colors for even more outfit possibilities too!

