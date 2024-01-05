Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

January may be known as a sad, dreary month — we are in the depths of winter after all — but we’re not going to let the freezing weather and short daylight hours bring Us down! There are plenty of ways to boost your serotonin this January, and one of our favorite ways is by incorporating bright colors into our wardrobe. Specifically, we’re looking to add more “Peach Fuzz” items to our closet since it was recently named Pantone’s color of the year.

Peach Fuzz, which happens to be a light peachy hue, is meant to create a sense of optimism and foster a warm fuzzy feeling. At this time of year, that’s something that we could all use! And we can’t help but feel cheerful when slipping on a pair of Cariuma’s OCA Low Canvas shoes in the haute hue!

Get the Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Peach Fuzz Canvas for $89 at Cariuma!

Cariuma partnered with Pantone to make their bestselling shoes in the color of the year. We think it’s a perfect collab, considering the shade emanates a nurturing, caring vibe, and Cariuma is all about making the world a better place. For each pair of peach fuzz shoes purchased (as well as any of the brand’s offerings, for that matter) they’ll plant two trees to help restore biodiversity in tropical rainforests.

While the sustainability efforts are noteworthy, the shoes themselves are also impressive. In fact, they’re some of our all time favorite kicks! The comfy sneaks are made from cotton canvas and recycled plastics. While the sole is constructed from a slip-resistant natural rubber, the cork insole offers the ideal amount of cushioning so your feet won’t be sore after walking for miles.

As for the style factor, the low-rise silhouette is a bonafide classic that can be worn with jeans, skirts or even wide legged trousers. We also think that the peachy color will encourage you to get out of your comfort zone and experiment with more color — we think they look amazing with white jeans and a hot pink top. Or you could add even more color by wearing them with a casual green or blue dress.

Over 16,000 happy shoppers seem to agree that these shoes can’t be beat. “My feet alway hurt from 40 years if standing at a job, but these are wonderful,” one reviewer raves. Another says that she has purchased so many Cariumas and will continue to for years. “I enjoy the unique look of many of the styles. Other women keep asking me where I got my sneakers! The look, style, cost and comfort make these a must-have!”

Do yourself a favor and hop on the Cariuma train immediately. There’s essentially a 100% chance that they become your new favorite shoes!

Not what you’re looking for? See more of Cariuma’s epic offerings here!

