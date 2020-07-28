Cassie Randolph’s Sustainable White Leather Sneakers Are Calling Your Name

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This year, we’ve been all about the clean, pristine look. Modern, sleek designs, colors on the grayscale and top-quality materials that look great, feel amazing and last for years. Extra points if the brands behind them are ethical and eco-friendly!

This is exactly why we keep coming back to Cariuma. The timeless designs, the story behind each shoe, the sheer comfort level…these shoes are here to stay, and we’ve been especially loving the CATIBA Low this summer. We were inspired before the season even began, as Cassie Randolph wore her own pair just a few months back!

Get the CATIBA Low for just $159 at Cariuma with free shipping!

The former Bachelor starlet rocked the white leather version of the CATIBA Lows while posing for a modelesque Instagram photo, perfecting her look with glossy black leggings and a fitted grey sweater. She’s been a fashion icon for so many fans over the past year and a half, forever demonstrating how simplicity can sometimes make the biggest statement, and this outfit proved why!

Cariuma is one of the top brands around for eco-conscious, ethical footwear. With premium, sustainably-sourced materials, recycled and recyclable packaging and carbon neutral shipping, the brand is just getting started. For these shoes, 100% of the water used to produce the leather is recycled and reused, and alternative energy sources like solar panels are used to create a smaller footprint. Even the factory work/life balance is amazing to see, along with safe conditions and fair working hours and wages. On top of all of this, with every pair of sneakers purchased, Cariuma plants a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest!

Reviewers have left a vast majority of five-star reviews on these sneakers so far, with no one- or two-star reviews at all. They say they will “never look back” now that they have a pair of CATIBA Lows, and that “people stop [them] on the streets, ooh-ing, ahh-ing” when they see their shoes. Kind of like what we did when we saw Randolph’s photo!

These leather sneakers are handmade, designed to mold to your feet so they become even more comfortable over time, if you can believe it. They have a unique leaf logo on the upper, inspired by Rio’s rainforest, laces with metal aglets, and tiny pops of green from the logo. On the inside, you’ll find Cariuma’s famous removable insoles, boasting a durable blend of memory foam and natural, vegetable-tanned leather that’s lightweight and comfier than anything!

While Randolph wore the all-white version of these sneakers, there are a few variations available. One is a mix of white and metallic silver, another is a mix of white and black and the last is a mix of white and “ice,” which is a light grey. They all fit that clean, pristine look we love, and they’re all getting worn all year long!

