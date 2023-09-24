Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When it comes to fall fashion, most of Us want to look like a million bucks — without spending a small fortune in the process. Because fall is the season of layering your fiercest finds as the temperatures drop, it’s all about finding adorable and casual tops, bodysuits and sumptuous sweaters.
In order to help you on the search, we’ve rounded up the best casual fall tops you can snag for under $50. Frugal fashionistas, rejoice: Your time is now, so read on and prepare to smash that “Add to Cart” button!
At Amazon
1. Our Absolute Favorite: Flannel shirts are a must during autumn! Available in more than 30 shades, you’ll want to snag a few of these in your favorite fall shades.
2. We Also Love: If you’ve already added flannels to your fall wardrobe, you need to check out this super cute V-neck tunic.
3. We Can’t Forget: Here’s the thing… you need this caramel top with airy bell sleeves.
4. Bonus: It doesn’t get much better than the chic lace sleeves on this waffle knit top.
At Nordstrom
5. Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t get enough of the bold pattern on this black turtleneck. Don’t be surprised when it becomes your favorite going-out top!
6. We Also Love: Since fall fashion is all about layering, you’ll need basic tops like this long-sleeve black shirt to set your looks apart.
7. We Can’t Forget: You’re probably all stocked up on plaid shackets, but this Western-inspired denim shacket deserves all the praise.
8. Bonus: No matter where your plans take you this fall, this berry-colored crewneck will help you serve cozy vibes.
At Revolve
9. Our Absolute Favorite: A crisp white shirt is a classic addition to any autumn-approved outfit. This lightweight top is fantastic for layering!
10. We Also Love: Available in sizes XXS to 2X, this mesh top makes for the perfect pop of color when worn underneath a crewneck sweater.
11. We Can’t Forget: In an outfit idea rut? That won’t be an issue when you peek at this lovely long-sleeve black top.
12. Bonus: You’ll want to add a long-sleeve grey top to your lineup, as you can literally team it with any ensemble.
At Lulus
13. Our Absolute Favorite: If Wednesday Addams is your muse this fall, get ready to slay creepy and kooky vibes with this striped shirt.
14. We Also Love: The intricate lace design on this bodysuit will leave you floored.
15. We Can’t Forget: Layer this airy white blouse underneath your favorite shacket once the fall weather truly emerges.
16. Bonus: This backless sweater will make you swoon if you’re looking for a cute statement piece.
17. Extra: This rust brown, ivory and black stripe sweater is essential for your next pumpkin-picking outfit.
