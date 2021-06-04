Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jean shorts? Definitely cute. We’ll give them that. We always like to have at least a little denim in our life. The issue is that the comfort level does not usually match up to the cuteness. We want to love, love, love our jean shorts, but usually they just leave us desperate to take them off.

Luckily, not every pair of shorts out there is made of denim. The issue is finding pairs that measure up to the cute factor. It can be a little tedious sorting through basketball shorts and sweats, but we promise there are some super solid (but literally soft) options out there you’ll adore. Here are 17 pairs we love!

17 Pairs of Summer Shorts You’ll Like Even More Than Denim Cut-Offs

Solid Fashion Shorts

1. Are these Mosucoirl drawstring shorts going to be our favorites forever? They just might!

2. We are 100% in on paper bag shorts this summer, and this linen-blend ReachMe pair is cool in multiple ways!

3. Everlane’s Easy Short is all about comfort with its cotton twill fabric and pull-on waistband!

Patterned Fashion Shorts

4. It’s about time we put some floral on this list! Check out these adorable Milumia shorts in all of their available patterns!

5. These Allegra K shorts not only have a dainty floral pattern, but also a gorgeous lace trim!

6. We are seriously enamored with the embroidery on the shorts and tie belt of these Anthropologie shorts!

Biker Shorts

7. Amazon shoppers everywhere will tell you — you can’t go wrong with these BALEAF shorts, whether you’re wearing them for yoga or under a blazer with heeled booties!

8. Fierce! The leopard print on these Onzie shorts is just perfect!

9. If the weather is nice enough for shorts, then you’ll probably want some fun colors in your wardrobe. How about these Hopgo tie-dye shorts?

10. You could also go for a neon pair of these NIKIBIKI shorts!

Dolphin Shorts

11. These OFEEFAN dolphin shorts earn extra style points with their double piping design!

12. Get the classic dolphin short look with these unbelievably cute Aloodor shorts!

13. The moody tie-dye design of these Onzie shorts from Revolve is going to earn you so many compliments!

Longer/Bermuda

14. Now these Everlane shorts are how to rock longer shorts in an undeniably chic way!

15. These OUMOWEI shorts come in such pretty colors. They’re casual but they can totally elevate a T-shirt and sandals look!

16. These Columbia shorts are water- and stain-repellent for hikes or nature picnics!

17. These cotton Jag Jeans shorts are super easy to wear. We love that they ditch the zippers and buttons but keep the pockets!

