Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One extremely simple method to elevate a look that you can use over and over again? Adding a belt at the waist. It can be any sort of belt too. A leather one with a big statement buckle, a skinny chain one, a braided style or a fabric tie. Slip one on over a dress, a romper or jumpsuit, a tunic or even a regular top to cinch your waist and add some sophisticated pizazz to your look!

Even easier? Buy pieces that already come with a belt attached. Tie-waist dresses and rompers are definitely two of our favorite types of summer pieces. It can be hard to stay chic in the heat when you’ve lost all of your layers, but a piece with an attached tie or belt can work wonders for your style statements. Check out 17 of our favorites below!

17 Figure-Loving Dresses and Rompers With a Tie at the Waist

Dresses

1. This summery Snapdragon Yellow Goodthreads dress has tulip sleeves, buttons down the front and a skinny waist tie you can knot into a cute bow!

2. We love the wide neckline on this simple and sweet PRETTYGARDEN dress!

3. This striped Romwe dress is so summery and a little tennis-chic with its collar and sleeveless design!

4. Talk about sleek sophistication! This MUXXN dress has a total vintage vibe — we’re so happy that the belt is included!

5. There’s nothing more flattering than a wrap dress, and this dotted ECOWISH dress proves it!

6. Of course, you could also splurge a little and pick up this green and white leopard print DVF wrap dress!

7. This 4SI3NNA halter mini dress can be dressed up or down with ease!

8. We love this Weekend Stories mini sweater dress because it can be worn on chilly summer nights or transitioned into a winter look!

9. This floral oodji belted midi dress is so affordable and we love the ruffle at the hem!

Rompers

10. 90 or 100 degree day coming at you? Grab this MakeMeChic cami romper!

11. This GRAPENT romper will have you crushing the utility trend 100%!

12. If you like the utility look but prefer a softer, airier fit, then definitely check out this Lulus linen-blend romper!

13. Get a little fancy with this beaded SheIn romper!

14. How cute are the little ruffle cuffs on this keyhole Milumia romper?

15. We’re heading straight to the beach in this Terry romper from Revolve!

16. This flowy snugwind romper actually looks kind like a mini dress!

17. We are in total adoration of this Relipop romper and its wrap-inspired design!

