Since my high school sports and dance days, I’ve been a lover of anything Champion — but especially the brand’s sports bras. They’re not fancy, but they do all of the things we need most in a bra, which is why I love them. But more specifically, there’s one sports bra that I’m buying again after five years of use. Not only is it one of my favorites to grab from my drawer, it’s also held up through a lot.

Five years may not sound like a lot on the surface, but when I started to do the math, I realized I’ve really put this sports bra through the wringer! I used it at a minimum of twice a week every year for five years, which in total turns out to be a whopping 520 times. So, it held up through over 520 workouts, errand runs, airplane trips and more — and in a world of fast fashion, it’s hard to find anything that’ll stick around that long. And as luck would have it, it’s now even on sale for 33% off!

The bra that’s endured hundreds of sweat sessions with me for over half a decade is the Champion Show-off Wireless Sports Bra. Out of all of the sports bras in my dresser, I’d reach for this one the most because I always knew it would be the most comfortable. When I don’t feel like working out, it’s crucial that I have comfortable pieces to get me out the door, helping to motivate me. This sports bra is one of them. The fabric, made of a brilliant mesh-nylon-polyester-spandex mix, is soft against the skin, stretchy enough to move with me no matter what I’m doing. It’s also substantial enough to be durable and securely keep the girls in place.

Even on the coldest of winter days, this bra kept things concealed thanks to the smooth molded cups and inner panels. I could feel that it worked extra hard to keep me cool and dry throughout all of my summer workouts too, as it not only has double dry moisture-wicking technology but also breezy mesh insets to target hot zones. The bra also has thick straps that are substantial enough to hold up my D-cups, whether I’m doing an excruciating HIIT workout or a simple run. These straps are super convenient to adjust too, as the sliders are in front as opposed to in back.

I’m certainly not the only one who’s found a favorite in this bra though. It’s been given a five-star rating over 1,400 times from Amazon shoppers, who are also singing its praises through reviews. One shopper, who’s been using theirs for even longer than I have, said they’ve been using it for eight years and “will keep buying them as long as Champion keeps making them.”

“I have tried lots of sports bras looking for one with good support for athletics, but that doesn’t smash me completely flat,” they said. “This one is hands down my favorite for high impact activities.”

The sports bra comes in four different color options, as well as sizes S-XL. And because it’s on sale now for $19, I will be grabbing myself two to add to my collection. If history is any indicator of the future, I know these will last just as long as my first one did and will be just comfortable — making them well worth the spend.

