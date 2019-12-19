This Graphic Cashmere Sweater Is Under $50 — Limited Time Only!

We’re less than a week out from the peak of the holidays, and if you’re anything like Us, you’re getting stressed! Somehow we didn’t notice how quickly the month of December flew by, and we’re quickly remembering all of the last-minute shopping that still needs to get done!

The good part about shopping last minute is that retailers understand how frustrating it can be, which is why they have some amazing deals on tons of their products to make our lives the slightest bit easier. One of the best discounts that we’ve come across so far is on this adorable cashmere sweater, which is under $50 for a limited time!

Get this Charter Club Colorblocked Cashmere Sweater (originally $189) on sake for just $48 at Macy’s — limited time only!

This color-block sweater from Charter Club is a funkier alternative to more traditional cashmere products. While simple single color sweaters are classic and timeless, sometimes we want our cashmere sweaters to have more of a modern feel. And this number is definitely swoon-worthy!

This is a great cashmere sweater for anyone that likes to have fun with their wardrobe. Though the geometric design is definitely interesting to the eye, it’s not too out-there that makes it unwearable to work or for a relaxed dinner out.

This cashmere sweater definitely has a relaxed feel to it. It’s made in a slightly oversized style that has dropped shoulders — and the sleeves are loose-fitting and slightly taper off at the wrists. Though it may be casual, make no mistake — this sweater can easily be dressed up with a pair of straight-leg pants and some strappy pumps. You can also try tucking it into a miniskirt and pairing the look with some sheer tights and booties. Or wear the sweater with a simple pair of blue jeans. Each outfit that you create with this cashmere treasure will definitely look amazing!

Shoppers say that “this sweater is much nicer than it looks in the photo” and call the design “beautiful.” The quality that you get for this discounted price on this Charter Club cashmere sweater is unparalleled — and makes for a great holiday gift. What better gift to give this time of year than some luxurious, cozy cashmere?

