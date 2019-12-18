Olivia Wilde’s Secret to Amazing Skin Is This Ultra-Clean Face Oil





Olivia Wilde has had a major 2019. The stunning actress made her directorial debut with Booksmart, which was a critical and commercial success — and also starred in thefilm Richard Jewell. Somewhere in between those two projects, she also managed to secure her next directorial gig: Don’t Worry, Darling — a psychological thriller centered around a 1950s housewife.

With all that Wilde has going on, we found ourselves wondering how she always manages to look so incredibly radiant! To our delight, she revealed her entire skincare routine and singled out this product as her holy grail.

Get the True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil available from Goop!

In a video she shot with with Harper’s Bazaar, Wilde shared her nighttime skincare routine which is entirely made up of True Botanicals products. She lauded the clean skin care and haircare company as “the most clean, sustainable, non-toxic company” that she has ever tried. While all of the products are fantastic, Wilde noted the Renew Pure Radiance Oil as a truly phenomenal find.

“The Pure Radiance Oil is everything,” Wilde exclaimed in the video. “This is like the gateway drug. You start on this, you’re gonna be hooked on this entire line.” She applies the oil as a moisturizer following her cleanser and serum routine, before throwing on an overnight moisture mask. The oil acts in pace of a moisturizer, which Wilde says is actually better and more effective than a cream. She explains that oil is able to penetrate the skin on a deeper level, which renders better results and healthier-looking skin.

Wilde discovered the True Botanicals line while she was pregnant, which might sound like an unexpected circumstance — but the way she explains it makes a ton of sense. “When you’re pregnant, people are like, ‘Oh, be careful. Don’t use any of the things you use when you’re not pregnant, because it’s all poison,’” she says. “I remember thinking, surely, if things are totally unsafe when you’re pregnant, they’re probably unsafe all the time — and you are worth it even without being a mom.”

And that realization is what lead Wilde to discover this particular skincare product line and regimen, which started with the face oil that she adores. She also highlights that this oil smells amazing! She says that she’ll put it on her skin during flights and people around her always start sniffing, presumably to figure out what smells so good. “They’re like, ‘what is that magical scent?'” she says. Consider Us totally sold on this face oil!

