These Kate Upton-Approved Sheet Masks Make a Great Holiday Gift!





Celebrities always know the best skincare that’s on the market. So when they highlight a product on their social media, we always like to take notes!

We recently noticed that Kate Upton posted to her Instagram using a sheet mask — and thankfully tagged the brand. Anything that Upton trusts is bound to be the real deal, and it gave us some holiday shopping inspo after we discovered what this beauty company has to offer!

Get the Rael Beauty Face Mask Sheets Variety Pack Gift Set for $45, available from Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 17, 2019, but are subject to change.

If these these face masks from Rael Beauty are Upton-approved, then they’re definitely something that we want to try out too! Though the Sports Illustrated cover star didn’t mention which mask she was using when she snapped the selfie, this variety pack can make the perfect gift this holiday season.

The assortment of face masks contains four different types that address various skin issues. The collagen mask can improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles — as well as firm and lift the skin. The Tea Tree mask can help with blemishes and soothe the skin. The Hydration mask can help brighten and intensely hydrate the skin, and the Vitamin C mask can help even out the skin tone and increase skin cell production.

You get five of each different mask in this set — which snags you a total of 20 masks. That’s an amazing value for the price, and will surely get any beauty junkie excited once they unwrap their gift! All of these masks use different natural fruit extracts to help out with common skin issues — and reportedly smell great to boot!

Amazon shoppers are calling these face masks “amazing” and say that they definitely “will buy again!” This variety set a great gift for yourself or for someone that you know is obsessed with skincare. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that Upton is a fan! Is there anyone that doesn’t love some celebrity-approved products to gloat about? We didn’t think so!

