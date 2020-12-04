Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If there’s one thing we know about Chrissy Teigen, it’s that she is utterly obsessed with Barefoot Dreams. We also know that she’s funny, kind-hearted, a fabulous mom, a social media master and an infectious TV personality, but that’s beside the point. Teigen has been a BD fan for quite a while now, but this year, her love for the brand has really ramped up!

If you’re looking to lounge in true comfort or grab a gift for someone who simply deserves the best, Barefoot Dreams is definitely the brand you want to stick with. You can’t go wrong with cozy, especially when it’s impressing even A-listers who can wear basically any brand they want. Our pick? This robe, as seen in one of Teigen’s selfies!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Robe at Amazon!

Last year, Teigen wrote on Twitter that she used her Barefoot Dreams blanket “365,” saying “nothing else compares” to when it’s wrapped over your shoulders. She recommended it as a holiday gift, and we were sold. Fast forward to this year — she posted to her Instagram Story wearing this CozyChic robe with matching bottoms and matching socks, as seen above. And no, none of these were sponsored ads!

Just a few days before that, Teigen posted multiple videos raving about the brand. “I’m wearing Barefoot Dreams top and bottom…and the socks…and blanket,” she said. “If I get a Barefoot Dreams scrunchie or cap…I think I would literally just melt away.” This is some of the realest love we’ve ever seen! Apart from her relationship with husband John Legend, of course.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Robe at Amazon!

This robe has a short length for ease of movement, reaching to right around the knees, a minimal collar, side pockets and a tie at the waist. Slip it on and prepare to almost never take it off. And when it needs to freshen up a bit? Simply toss it into the washing machine. You can even tumble it dry on low!

The Cream/Stone shade Teigen wore is mostly sold out right now. While sizes might restock, there is no guarantee, but that doesn’t mean you’re missing out. We absolutely love the Graphite/Carbon shade too, and we think pretty much anyone would agree. Grab it before it runs out of sizes too!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Robe at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more Barefoot Dreams here and see other robes here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!