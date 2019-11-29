



Everyone knows the actual best part of Thanksgiving is when the Black Friday sales go live while it’s still Thursday, right? Because that’s exactly what’s going on right now. Century 21 just dropped the shoe deal of, well, the century. November 28, 2019 is about to become a very special day for us — one we will celebrate for years and years to come. It’s the day we buy a pair of our very own pair of Christian Louboutin heels — for 52% off!

Yes, we’re 100% serious! We wouldn’t lie to you when it comes to Loubs. For three days and three days only, Century 21 is offering up to 52 % off Louboutin shoes, as well as other designer brands including Gucci and Saint Laurent. Huge sales like this always result in super fast sellouts, to no one’s surprise, so don’t wait up — this is your moment!

See it! Get up to 52% off Christian Louboutin shoes + $21 Centurycash back for every $100 spent— While supplies last!

Also save big other designer brands including Gucci and Saint Laurent!

The iconic red soles of Louboutins were introduced in the early ‘90s, but they remain a staple when it comes to high fashion and luxury to this day — constantly referenced in pop culture and music, including songs by Cardi B, Lizzo, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and so many more! We’re bound to spot a pair of Louboutins at any red carpet event around the world, so wearing our own pair would essentially make the ground around us our very own red carpet!

It’s no secret that Louboutin shoes are not on the cheap side. When you’re getting this level of quality and status, it can only be expected that the price climb high. That’s why this sale is so incredible. 40% off means we’re saving hundreds of dollars — that’s a huge markdown! Ultimately, we’re still getting that same quality, status and confidence, so this is truly the time to buy. Why wait around for a used pair when you could get a new pair instead for even less money?

This sale ends when November does, and these shoes will probably sell out before we even reach that point — so don’t walk, run! Grab your pair while you can!

