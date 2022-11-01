21 Chunky Knit Sweaters That Look Straight Out of a Holiday Movie

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Picture this: You’re taking a break from your big city journalist job to spend the holidays in your small, snowy hometown, helping out your family-owned business — let’s say a cute bed and breakfast. You’re fresh off a breakup with someone who didn’t appreciate you, and you’re expecting to just lie low for the next week… until a handsome face shows up with a need for a room and a heart filled with love to give.

This is the start of your very own holiday movie. Even if your holiday plans are drastically different from what we described above, it can still be fun to pretend. While you might not have a family bed and breakfast to return to, you can still dress the part of chic lead in a romantic holiday movie with the help of the 21 chunky sweaters below!

21 Chunky Sweaters to Help Create Your Holiday Movie Moment

Grey Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Dokotoo turtleneck is what cozy, chunky knit sweaters are all about. Roomy, warm, stylish — just perfect!

2. We Also Love: Not a fan of turtlenecks? Drape the wide neckline of this Astylish sweater off one shoulder for a charming vibe!

3. We Can’t Forget: You could layer up with this Remikstyt cardigan as well, wearing it open over a tee or tank. We’re obsessed with the sleeves!

Beige Sweaters

4. Our Absolute Favorite: So soft and versatile, this Topshop sweater from Nordstrom could become a go-to for anybody and everybody this fall and winter!

5. We Also Love: This Hatley cable-knit pullover from Zappos is made with a kiss of wool, creating an elevated knit you’ll love for lazy moments and fun events!

6. We Can’t Forget: It’s easy to see why this Dokotoo turtleneck is such a hit with Amazon shoppers. This is a sweater you’ll want to wear every day!

Black Sweaters

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers love how this Sonoma Goods For Life quarter-zip from Kohl’s is warm and cozy but not too heavy!

8. We Also Love: The extra voluminous lantern sleeves of this Prettygarden sweater are sure to earn you so many compliments on your style!

9. We Can’t Forget: There are numerous reasons why this Tommy Hilfiger sweater belongs in your Zappos cart, from the dropped shoulders to the tiny clasp logo!

Blue Sweaters

10. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s no resisting the beautiful baby blue of this Simplee pullover sweater — especially not when you add on the slouchy, relaxed fit!

11. We Also Love: This longline Bwogeeya cardigan actually comes in two shades of blue, plus 16 other colors!

12. We Can’t Forget: You could also opt for this slightly cropped Sonoma Goods For Life cardigan from Kohl’s, featuring adorable patch pockets, buttons and ribbed cuffs!

Red Sweaters

13. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s a holiday movie — red is a must! The rust shade of this ZESICA turtleneck is a beautiful take on the typically bright color!

14. We Also Love: You could also add the beautiful wine red shade of this Free People cardigan from Nordstrom to your wardrobe. The thick, ribbed knit is so lovely!

15. We Can’t Forget: Your main character moment is definitely coming soon when you add this Kirundo sweater to your rotation. The bubble-style sleeves are so cool!

Green Sweaters

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Can’t have red without green! The basketweave pattern on the sleeves of this Sovoyontee pullover is going to have fellow fashion lovers doing a double-take!

17. We Also Love: Create a magical moment under the mistletoe while wearing this LC Lauren Conrad pullover sweater from everyone’s favorite Laguna Beach and The Hills star. Available at Kohl’s!

18. We Can’t Forget: You’ll be the highlight of the holiday party in this bright lime Free People henley sweater. A head-turner, for sure!

Festive Sweaters

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Want a true Christmas sweater? Check out this Xieerduo reindeer knit for a non-ugly ugly sweater vibe!

20. We Also Love: This red-and-white Jillumi snowflake sweater is another super cute option, maybe for a holiday card picture or a shared cup of hot cocoa by the fire!

21. We Can’t Forget: You’ll be the cutest candy cane around in this striped Amazon cardigan swear!

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!