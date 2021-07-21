Cindy Crawford Uses This Brush to Exfoliate Before Jumping in the Shower

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you can trust anyone’s advice on the best ways to take care of yourself, supermodels are at the top of the list. When you’ve been in the business as long as Cindy Crawford, it’s safe to say that you become an expert on all things beauty and skincare. The 55-year-old is one of the most influential models of all time, and has worked with the crème de la crème in terms of makeup artists, photographers and dermatologists.

Naturally, we’re open to any pointers that Crawford has for Us in the beauty department. She recently did an interview with The Zoe Report where she broke down her full routine, and we immediately flagged a particular dry body brush that she loves to use regularly!

Get the ELEMIS Body Detox Skin Exfoliating Body for $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you’ve never heard of dry brushing before, it’s a type of exfoliation that offers plenty of benefits — and it’s become seriously popular in recent years. Crawford’s dry brush of choice is from ELEMIS, and it’s composed of natural cactus bristles that may help you slough away dry skin and improve the appearance of cellulite!

Crawford says that she uses this brush all over her body before she gets in the shower. The way to properly dry brush is to move it over your body in sweeping circular motions, specifically concentrating on the areas where you are most prone to cellulite.

Crawford explained that “when you exfoliate and get all the dry skin off, [your skin] will [absorb] any product you do put on better.” The idea is to get rid of the dead weight that’s lingering on your skin and create a clean canvas that’s primed for all of your favorite lotions and moisturizers. You might not realize how much buildup lingers on your skin, but exfoliating with this dry brush could reveal baby smooth skin that you’ve always wanted. Try this Crawford-approved beauty booster now!

