Here’s Why This Dress Is a No. 1 New Release on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ready for the fall? We hope so — because the official start of the season is just a day away, and there’s not much time left to get your wardrobe in order. As we say goodbye to summer’s balmy evenings and embrace the cooler air, we leave our tanks and tees behind and reach for our favorite dresses.

If your frocks need an upgrade, this dress from CinShein is sure to be a hit come fall. That isn’t just our fashion intuition speaking — it’s a top new release on Amazon, and savvy shoppers are adding it to their carts right now.

CinShein 2020 Women’s Casual Polka Dot Button Down Dress (Yellow)

Get the CinShein 2020 Women’s Casual Polka Dot Button Down Dress for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2020, but are subject to change.



This dress packs a major punch in the style department. It’s currently available in three different colors — red, yellow and navy blue. They all have adorable white polka dots sprinkled throughout, which is a girly touch that’s so classic. The top of the dress kicks off with a V-neck and buttons that run down to the waist. The sleeves are loose and billow out into a lantern style that’s cinched at the wrists, which allows for a few bangles or a statement watch. Needless to say, we’re obsessed!

The bottom of the skirt is flowy and casual, and there’s a tie at the waist that gives the dress some shape. This is the type of piece that’s designed to be worn on its own during the transitional temperatures, but can easily glide into winter with the assistance of the right outerwear.

CinShein 2020 Women’s Casual Polka Dot Button Down Dress (Navy Blue)

Get the CinShein 2020 Women’s Casual Polka Dot Button Down Dress for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Think of how chic this dress will look with a leather or denim jacket! If you’re looking to combat the chill outside, an oversized sweater is the ultimate item to amp up the cozy vibes. Plus, with a trusty pair of ankle boots, you can create a casual-but-elevated fall look. Of course, if you’re looking to dress it down, a pair of white sneakers will provide a modern edge that’s so on trend. It’s not every day that we stumble upon the perfect fall dress, which is why we’re hopping on this bandwagon immediately. Next stop, polka dots!

See it: Get the CinShein 2020 Women’s Casual Polka Dot Button Down Dress for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from CinShein and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!