Nordstrom Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Self-Tanning Gel

When you finally get the chance to make a trip to the beach this summer, the last thing you want to do is stick out like a sore thumb. Of course, the summer season is only just getting started, so nobody is expecting for you to already have an optimal tan secured. But for many of Us, sun-kissed skin is the extra boost of confidence we need to take on the day.

There are so many self-tanners on the market these days. It can be increasingly difficult to find one that fits your exact needs. If you have a couple of days before you plan to slip on a bikini and hit the shores, a developing mousse can do the trick. But if you’re looking to glow ASAP, this Clarins instant tanner will get the job done!

Get the Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel with free shipping for just $40 at Nordstrom, also available at Amazon here!

This award-winning product can instantly give you a light hint of color immediately after your first application. The gel formula is moisturizing and soothing, thanks to the aloe vera and shea butter included. It’s also super quick to dry, so you can apply it and get dressed within minutes — free from fear that your clothes will get stained.

This product is safe to use on the face and body. Just make sure you take the proper steps beforehand in order to ensure the best possible tan. It’s recommended that you exfoliate your body the night before you plan on applying your tan. While gliding it onto your skin, try your best to avoid your eyebrows and hairline. And once you’re all set, take a tissue and gently wipe the dry areas of the skin: your knees, heels and elbows. Wash your hands after that and you’re good to go!

Nordstrom reviewers say that this formula is non-greasy and that it doesn’t have an overpowering smell. Some even said that they have relied on it for years! You can use it as frequently as you would like, and if you want a deeper color, you can try using it every other day and work your way to the dream glow! In one reviewer’s experience, this Clarins gel has given them “the most natural looking tan” they have ever achieved with a product. We’re seriously sold!

