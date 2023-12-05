Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If there’s one star who knows about skincare, it’s Claudia Sulewski. In addition to amassing over 3 million YouTube subscribers and close to 2 million Instagram followers with her beauty and lifestyle content, the I Love My Dad actress has also launched her own bodycare brand. Featuring vegan and cruelty-free products, Cyklar is on a sustainable mission of minimal impact and maximal luxury.
And now, Claudia is exclusively sharing her favorite staples Us Weekly! All of these items will pamper and protect your skin. Keep scrolling to shop her top picks!
Kosas Brow Pop Pencil
“The one beauty step I can’t leave the house without completing is filling in my eyebrows — they frame the face! Kosas Brow Pop has a really smooth and creamy formula. It blends really well to achieve natural looking strokes.”
EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 46
“Okay, okay, sunscreen is important too. I love the way this sunscreen glides over my skin without any white cast or stickiness. My eyes are usually very sensitive to sunscreen and I’ve found EltaMD to be the only one that doesn’t irritate them!”
CYKLAR Body Cream
‘When my skin is needing major hydration or I just want to pamper myself, I always reach for my CYKLAR Body Cream! It’s packed with Banana Flower Extract, Niacinamide and Prickly Pear, delivering an ultra moisturizing cream that nourishes and balances your skin. Plus it smells amazing, but maybe I’m biased…’
Esarora Ice Roller
“I really love this ice roller for the days I wake up looking puffy. It’s lightweight, easy to travel with and freezes super quickly! I run it over my face and eyes before applying any skincare products.”
Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Illuminator
“For the days I’m not wearing makeup, I love to use this luminizer. It makes you glow in a very natural way that leaves your skin looking so bouncy and healthy. I love to use it as a primer under makeup as well!”
Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment Cream
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
‘This lip butter balm is an absolute staple. It wears so well on your lips and keeps them moisturized for so long. I love the tinted versions as well! One in every purse…literally.’