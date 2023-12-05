Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s one star who knows about skincare, it’s Claudia Sulewski. In addition to amassing over 3 million YouTube subscribers and close to 2 million Instagram followers with her beauty and lifestyle content, the I Love My Dad actress has also launched her own bodycare brand. Featuring vegan and cruelty-free products, Cyklar is on a sustainable mission of minimal impact and maximal luxury.

And now, Claudia is exclusively sharing her favorite staples Us Weekly! All of these items will pamper and protect your skin. Keep scrolling to shop her top picks!

Kosas Brow Pop Pencil

“The one beauty step I can’t leave the house without completing is filling in my eyebrows — they frame the face! Kosas Brow Pop has a really smooth and creamy formula. It blends really well to achieve natural looking strokes.”

$24.00 See It!

EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 46

“Okay, okay, sunscreen is important too. I love the way this sunscreen glides over my skin without any white cast or stickiness. My eyes are usually very sensitive to sunscreen and I’ve found EltaMD to be the only one that doesn’t irritate them!”

$39.00 See It!

CYKLAR Body Cream

‘When my skin is needing major hydration or I just want to pamper myself, I always reach for my CYKLAR Body Cream! It’s packed with Banana Flower Extract, Niacinamide and Prickly Pear, delivering an ultra moisturizing cream that nourishes and balances your skin. Plus it smells amazing, but maybe I’m biased…’

$58.00 See It!

Esarora Ice Roller

“I really love this ice roller for the days I wake up looking puffy. It’s lightweight, easy to travel with and freezes super quickly! I run it over my face and eyes before applying any skincare products.”

Was $19 You Save 21% On Sale: $15 See It!

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Illuminator

“For the days I’m not wearing makeup, I love to use this luminizer. It makes you glow in a very natural way that leaves your skin looking so bouncy and healthy. I love to use it as a primer under makeup as well!”

$28.00 See It!

Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment Cream

“‘I’ve started incorporating retinol into my skincare routine and, wow, am I seeing the benefits! I like to use it a couple times a week before bed and wake up with tighter, smoother skin. Just make sure to space it out with any exfoliants you may be using.”

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

‘This lip butter balm is an absolute staple. It wears so well on your lips and keeps them moisturized for so long. I love the tinted versions as well! One in every purse…literally.’

Rael Pimple Patches

“These pimple patches are so effective yet so invisible. I will wear them out of the house to protect a pimple from getting any worse! Rael has so many wonderful products I love and I’m always recommending them to friends — a brand I really love and trust.”

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

“This setting powder is great to have on hand for mid-day touch-ups! I’ll sneak a little cotton pad inside the compact to use as a puffer. It helps to control oil and any makeup that’s moved around without feeling too matte.”

