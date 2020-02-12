Shop So Many Coach Shoes and Accessories for Over 50% Off

Heads up! Coach is having an amazing sale right now. It’s no surprise that we can’t get enough of the wide range of shoes and accessories that are up for grabs. In fact, we’re having trouble narrowing down our shopping selections. We’re just so eager to add every single item to our carts immediately!

Alas, this isn’t exactly a possibility right now — and if your budget is similarly limited, we’re going recommend the seven steals listed below. Take a look at our favorites and get to shopping!

These Dainty Earrings

We’re obsessed with tiny jewelry, and this pair of earrings has everything that we’re looking for and more. The two-tone stone clusters and small Coach logo look too adorable together!

Get the Signature Crystal Cluster Stud Earrings (originally $65) on sale for just $33 at Coach!

These Smooth Leather Gloves

Leather gloves are seriously classy, but they don’t allow Us to use our phones in the cold. Luckily, this pair happens to be touch sensitive so we don’t have to go through the pain of taking them off when we want to send a text!

Get the Sculpted Signature Gathered Leather Tech Gloves (originally $175) on sale for just $88 at Coach!

This Luxe Cashmere Scarf

Does it get any better than on-sale affordable cashmere that also happens to be designer? This ultra-soft scarf comes embossed with Coach’s classic “C” logo that adds just the right touch of branding.

Get the Reversible Signature Cashmere Muffler (originally $225) on sale for just $113 at Coach!

These Fierce Fuzzy Slides

Slides are already everything, and when the have some added fluff to them, they’re even better! This platform version is going to become a summer footwear staple.

Get the Kloe Slide (originally $250) on sale for just $125 at Coach!

These Classic Bright Loafers

Loafers are definitely a timeless shoe, but sometimes they can be a snooze. So why not go for a bright pink version like these? The pop of color can brighten up any outfit!

Get the Mckenna Driver (originally $165) on sale for just $83 at Coach!

These Stunning Block Heels

We can’t take our eyes off of these beauties. The stacked block heel, elegantly placed double-strap design and bead-chain hem detail create the perfect timeless look.

Get the Rylie Sandal (originally $165) on sale for just $83 at Coach!

These Warm Elegant Boots

These suede shearling-lined boots are such a steal. They have a slight heel for some added lift and pointed toe for a sleek look. If you’re not into the traditional shearling boots that are on the market, these are the pair for you!

Get the Janelle Boot (originally $350) on sale for just $175 at Coach!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more sale items and shop the latest arrivals at Coach here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!