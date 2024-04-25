Your account
Reviewers Say This Anti-Aging Tanning Serum Gives Them the ‘Prettiest Sun-Kissed Glow’

By
Coco & Eve Anti-Aging Tanning Serum
Coco & Eve

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to develop a natural tan without sitting in the tanning bed, you’ve no doubt tried several different self-tanners before. But have you ever tried any that have come with special benefits for your face? Specifically, anti-aging capabilities? If not, we may have just stumbled on to your new favorite self-tanner. And it’s not just a cream or a spritz you spread across your skin evenly – it’s for your face, and it’s a serum!

The newly-released Coco & Eve Anti-Aging Tanning Serum is just $34, and it’s meant to give you a radiant, all-year tan with youthful undertones. Inspired by Bali, this serum is rich with niacinamide, antioxidant-heavy DHA, and polyglutamic acid for a smooth and natural glow you’ll notice starting to develop in what buyers say is as little as an hour.

You can apply this self-tanning serum to your face, chest, and neck and then go to bed to wake up to a sun-kissed, well-hydrated glow overnight. Not only does it give you an instant boost of color, but it also delivers anti-aging benefits to help you look your best in addition to very tan.

This formula is designed for sensitive skin and works with light to medium skin tones, including sensitive skin. It delivers hydrating, long-lasting color that you can expect to see for 3 to 4 days. Want more color? Apply it again! This serum is meant to give you great-looking results without the hassle. If you want to stay with a golden tan while treating your skin this summer, be sure to grab this fantastic serum.

Get the Anti-Aging Tanning Serum for just $34 at Coco & Eve! 

