We’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day! Whether you prefer laying out in the sun, getting a spray tan or using self-tanner for a golden glow, you’ve probably encountered the same problem: a face that fades faster than the rest of your figure. Bronze body? Easy. But a matching mug? Much more difficult. Color on our complexion just makes Us feel lighter and brighter. Even if we’ve had the worst day, a tan face makes everything better. (Bonus: we don’t have to wear as much makeup!)
In the past, our go-to sunless strategy involved mixing together tanning drops with our moisturizer like we were skincare scientists. But the results were never quite to our liking. Now, we finally found a product that delivers even, natural-looking color: the Coco and Eve face tanning mist! This weightless spray leaves your skin with a streak-free glow — never splotchy, never orange! It’s a game-changer.
Searching for more signs you should add this magical mist to cart? Keep scrolling!
Coco and Eve’s Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist is the beauty product you never knew you needed. Say it’s the dead of winter, and your complexion just feels a little dreary. Spray this mist on your face before bed and wake up to a summer glow! Or maybe you have a summer wedding next weekend, but your face base tan hasn’t caught up with your body. Just a spritz of this mist on your face, and you’ll be good to go!
Vegan! Gluten-free! Cruelty-free! Toxin-free! Paraben-free! The list goes on and on. Formulated with a hyaluronic acid-like active, an antioxidant complex and botanicals, this lightweight mist adds a burst of hydration for smoother, plumper skin. At the same time, this spray boosts collagen and improves the appearance of fine lines.
From my own experience using this micromist, I suggest spraying it about four or five times around different areas of your face (with your eyes closed!), waiting 30 seconds and then gently rubbing in the product with your fingers. Make sure to wash your hands afterwards! I’ve applied this easy-to-use mist before bedtime or in the morning — you can apply moisturizers and serums on top. Allow about six hours for the color to fully develop!
No more pasty faces with tan bodies! Now you can even out your glow with the Coco and Eve Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist!
See it! Get the Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist for just $29 at Coco and Eve!
