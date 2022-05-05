Reviewers Say This Hair Treatment Gets Rid of Dandruff in Just 1 Use

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Healthy hair starts at the scalp, and if you aren’t taking proper care of the area, your tresses may be missing out on some serious benefits! When you have a healthy canvas to work with — a.k.a. your scalp — your hair can grow longer, stronger and look that much more radiant.

Scalp care goes beyond just using a quality shampoo and conditioner. There are treatments specifically designed to maintain your scalp’s cleanliness in a safe and nourishing way. You may want to considering using a scrub like this one from Coco & Eve to get the job done. A scrub for your head might seem like a foreign concept, but shoppers swear that it has the power to get rid of dandruff and other buildup after just one session!

If you’ve ever used a scrub to exfoliate your skin, you can do the same with your scalp! The Deep Clean Scalp Scrub is specifically designed with both physical exfoliants that can remove and prevent dandruff (not to mention excess gunk that may be clogging up your hair follicles) — plus other stimulants to help strengthen your hair right at the root.

The cream formula is infused with caffeine to help energize the skin and give your roots that same strength they need to keep your hair looking luscious, while the tiny beads work to potentially dilate blood vessels underneath the skin that may in turn promote hair growth! Shoppers say that they “could already feel a difference” in their scalp and hair after one application of this scrub, and over time, their dandruff issues and itchiness totally went away!

If you’re worried about a scrub being too harsh on your skin due to preexisting sensitivity, the formula is also infused with hydrating and soothing ingredients to make sure the region isn’t left in worse shape than it was before. Coconut oil gives you the intense moisture that your scalp and roots need, while peppermint oil calms the skin down to prevent irritation. If you’ve been having issues with your hair that you can’t seem to solve, start at the root by introducing this scalp scrub into your hair care routine!

