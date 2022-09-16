Restore Your Luscious Locks With This Damage Control Set — Over 20% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s face it: Sometimes, our hair is in need of some serious damage control — especially if we’ve had it bleached, color-treated or spent years using hot tools from styling. Even simple sun damage from the summer season can wreak havoc on our strands, and we need to bring in some heavy reinforcements.

In cases of intense damage, you may not know which products will actually work to bring your locks back to life — and that’s where sets like the Oh My Hair Kit from Coco & Eve can come to the rescue! The set includes two products to help treat damaged hair right on the spot — and then more intensely hydrate and replenish overnight for the ultimate haircare tag team.

Get the Oh My Hair Kit (valued at $37) for just $27 at Coco & Eve!

Let’s break down the two products this kit includes, starting with the hair mask. This one is fairly simple and will replace your regular conditioner as a more intense treatment so your strands can feel extra nourished and hydrated. After shampooing, follow up with the mask and rely on a brush you can use on wet hair to evenly distribute the mask throughout. Then, just wait for about 10 minutes and rinse it out! Make sure you rinse with cold water, as it may be able to better seal your cuticles which results in shiner, healthier hair. You can even use the mask overnight if you want your hair to fully soak in its hydrating and strengthening benefits.

The other product included in this set is the hair elixir, which is a true multipurpose product. You can use it on wet or dry hair and it acts as a pre-styler to help make your strands smooth before using hot tools — plus it offers heat protection so you don’t cause as much damage. You can also use it once you have your style set to add extra shine to your look! If you’re new to taking care of your hair and don’t know where to turn, sets like this seriously come in clutch. You’ll receive everything you need with these two products, plus you’re getting them at a discount!

