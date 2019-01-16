These Cole Haan Booties Are 60% Off and Go With Everything

Booties are our everything, every day, all year round. And what do we love even more than booties? Sales, duh! But with so many cute styles to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down the best deals. Don’t worry, because that’s where we come in. And we are SO excited to show off this latest find on major sale. Like, 60% off major. As in, “Oh my bootie, that’s a major sale!”

Say hello to our new everyday shoe, the Cole Haan Harrington Grand Bootie. We may be wearing it every day, but it’s anything but ordinary. They don’t call it “grand” for nothing! As expected of Cole Haan footwear, this bootie blends comfort and style beautifully so our look will last all day, and we’ll last all day in our look. Less time for foot pain, more time for compliments, if you ask Us!

See it: Get the Cole Haan Harrington Grand Bootie (originally $170) for only $68 while it’s still available in two chic, versatile colors at Nordstrom.

This bootie is a gorgeous suede material with a 3.5-inch block heel and it’s true to size! Easy to stun in, easy to walk in. It can be tempting to steer away from a heel this high, but sacrificing style for comfort is a thing of the past. One shopper wrote they wore them for a nine-hour shopping venture was quite impressed with the wearability and comfort.

With the bootie’s foam-cushioned footbed, their comfort comes as no surprise. Cole Haan’s signature Grand.OS technology ensures it. The brand states that it “has been synonymous with quality, craftsmanship and style since its founding in 1928,” and it shows. Sneakers aren’t the only option anymore when it comes to being on our feet all day! Whether we’re shopping, working or just taking a stroll in the sun, we know these booties have our backs (and our heels and our toes).

One of the best parts about these booties is their incredible versatility. They’re the perfect piece to turn jeans and a T-shirt into a fashion statement, and if you’re already feeling fancy, they’ll match seamlessly with a flowing or fitted dress. That goes for outfits for all seasons! Show off a rebellious vibe by pairing them with ripped denim shorts in the summer or keep warm and cozy by going with a soft shawl sweater for fall or winter instead. They’re equestrian-inspired, so we bet they’d look good while riding a horse, too (or maybe just in a car or bus). They hit just above the ankle, so they’ll look great and won’t interfere with any bottoms, and their side-zip closure makes them easy to put on or take off, which is always a plus in our book.

The Harrington Grand Bootie comes in two colors: Black Suede and Storm Cloud Suede. The Black Suede version has an all-black look, with just a hint of gold for the buckle, which adds a delicate flourish. This metallic accent, along with the mixed materials of the upper and the heel, turn what could otherwise be monotone into mono-wow.

Storm Cloud Suede is a gorgeous gray with hints of mauve shining through in the right lighting. The shade is the color-embodiment of the calm before a storm and the boots are sure to make any outfit lightning hot. They boast the same gold buckle as the black, but have a contrasting dark heel, creating an understated color-blocking effect that will still match anything else we pull out of our closets. Whichever shade we wear, we know we’ll always have a head-start in the mornings in putting together an enviable outfit.

Because these booties are so easy to pair with our clothing, why not try something fun? These faux leather leggings in gold would bring out the buckle effortlessly. Or how about these beautifully patterned raincoats? No need to be shy in trying out new textures, patterns, or colors. And since this is such an amazing deal, we’ll have room to keep exploring our personal style.

Did we mention that there’s free shipping? Those magic words never get old… and neither will these booties! We can’t wait to wear these everywhere. Look out, first dates, late-night concerts and girls-day-outs, because these boots were made for walking, and that’s just what they’ll do. It just happens that they were also made for stunning, so stun away!

See it: Grab the Cole Haan Harrington Grand Bootie (originally $170) for only $68 while they’re still available in two chic, versatile colors at Nordstrom. Not your style? Check out more booties available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!