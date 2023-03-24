Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Southern California is known for endless sunshine and warm weather. But for the past few weeks, it’s been nonstop rain and gloom. As a Los Angeles resident, this is my idea of March madness! Please make it stop. The only thing getting me through this dreary darkness is the prospect of spring and summer style — the light at the end of the tunnel. While online shopping the other day, I came across the dress of my dreams. Perfect for a party, date night or any other special occasion, this frock is fabulous in every way!

Brand new this season, this two-toned dress from Amazon looks like something you would find at Zara or Aritzia. Made from a thick rib-knit fabric, this cutout midi is soft, stretchy and comfortable! The bodycon fit is surprisingly flattering for a wide range of figures, hugging your curves in all the right places. With 28 different colors to choose from, you can stick with a solid shade featuring white trim or a color-block style (we’re drooling over the pink and orange combo — totally on trend!).

Until the rain goes away, we’ll be counting down the days until we can debut this spring and summer stunner. Get ready for all the compliments coming your way!

Get the Pink Queen Women’s Summer Cutout Midi Dress starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Pink Queen Women’s Summer Cutout Midi Dress is the only dress you need for a night out! Since the weather still isn’t quite hot yet, this thick knit is ideal for transition temperatures. The material is also high-quality, not sheer at all! Customers claim that the cutout is tasteful and that the slit doesn’t come up too high. Even pregnant mamas adore this sultry dress!

While all of the colors are cute, we’re personally partial to the two-toned options. And the black dress with white trim is giving Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap! She’s our fashion inspo for 2023. We’d style this dress with white sneakers or sandals during the day and heels at night. Easy, breezy, beautiful!

Not sure if we’ve ever seen such glowing reviews for a new item on Amazon before! Here are some of the highlights:

“Honestly I am beyond impressed with this dress! As a mom of two who is not lacking in the hips, booty, and lower belly area — this is SO flattering.”

“This dress is the most flattering dress I’ve tried with this kind of sweater material! It looks so good on, 10/10 would recommend!”

“Love everything about this dress. The fit is perfect. I would describe it as a forgiving bodycon. The cutout is cute and adds the perfect touch that makes this piece feel special, fresh, and very fun.”

“I loved this dress. It fit me like a glove and was super flattering! I got so much compliments on this!”

Make a splash all spring and summer in this show-stopping cutout dress!

