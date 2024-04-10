Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us then you love comfortable fashion. Now that we’re in the midst of spring, we’re building up a seasonal wardrobe filled with flattering spring dresses, chic finds inspired by classic TV characters and transitional outerwear, which are all comfortable in their own right. Of course, we have to keep the same energy when it comes to footwear.

The hunt for new shoes can be challenging. Once you find a cute pair a shoes within your shopping budget, you have to worry about how comfortable they are, will you need to break them in and if they’ll leave behind painful marks like scratches and blisters. With that in mind, we scowered popular retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom and Zappos for comfortable spring shoes that won’t give you blisters. We’ve rounded up everything from trendy flats to date night-approved heels and casual sneakers. Scroll ahead for our top picks.

Open-Toe Flat Shoes

1. Winner, Winner: Shoppers can’t get enough of how “fabulous” these bestselling sandals are. The Cushionaire Lane Cork Sandals feature premium EVA soles that support shoppers with flat feet love.

2. Chunky Steps: Are you going out soon? You’ll want to add these stacked, sling-back platform sandals to your cart ASAP! The chunky heel and adjustable sling-back strap with buckle closure ensure that comfort is key when you’re wearing a dressy ensemble.

3. Order Up: Reviewers with narrow feet swear by these suede cut-out sandals. The zipper makes them convenient to put on and take off. Plus, they look amazing when styled with spring essentials like dresses, skirts, and flowy trousers.

4. 5-Star Serve: These dreamy thong sandals feature the cutest floral print design. They’re such a hit with shoppers they have a perfect five-star rating. One Zappos shopper claimed they wore the Clarks Breeze Sea shoes during a seven day vacation where they walked 70 miles, and experienced no discomfort, even after they got caught in an unexpected rainstorm.

5. Braided Straps: These two strap, chunky heels are perfect for spring. You’ll be able to dance the night away due to their comfort without worrying about if the straps will dig into your skin.

Closed-Toe Flat Shoes

6. Go-to Shoe: Is a comfortable shoe list ever complete without an appearance from Crocs. The brand’s Mellow Recovery Clogs have an innovative LiteRide foam that feels like you’re walking on a cloud.

7. Mesh Pearls: These Stuart Weitzman ballet flats have so many trending elements. For starters, they’re ballet flats. Lol! Next up, they’re made of durable mesh fabric that allows for ventilation and coquette-inspired pearls.

8. Smooth Clogs: Everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker to Rihanna has been spotted rocking clogs over the past few seasons. Camper’s Brutus Mule has a lightweight sole and comes in two minimalist-approved shades. We’re obsessing over the medium brown style.

9. Shopper’s Pick: Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of these ballet flats. They come in 20 shades in women’s sizes 5 through 15, with half and wide sizes available, too. Reviewers recommend ordering a half size up for maximum comfort.

10. The OG: Teva’s Original Universal Sandal was made nearly 30 years ago. The versatile outdoor shoe is lightweight and durable. The traction-enhanced rubber sole is perfect for shoppers known for being clumsy.

Sneakers

11. Tried-And-True: If there’s one brand notorious for comfort, it’s Dr. Scholl’s! The brand’s Madison sneaker has more than 13,000 five-star reviews from customers who can’t stop raving about how comfortable and stylish they are.

12. Everyday Shoe: You’ll get tons of wear out of these Keds Canvas sneakers. The classic lace-up sneaks have a breathable canvas and flexible rubber outsole so you’re feet will look and feel great.

13. Last But Not Least: If you like rocking sneakers with thin socks or completely opting out, you’ll want to check out these Vionic Winny sneakers. The gold metal leather shade will look amazing in the shining spring sun. Plus, reviews love that it has a removable insert that offers arch support.