Over 1,000 Reviewers Love These Cozy Slippers to Relax and Unwind

We’ve all been told we’re never fully dressed without a smile, but there’s another accessory life would be incomplete without. We can never fully relax without the right pair of comfortable slippers. Slippers are easily one of the most important pieces anyone can own, yet at the same time, they’re also one of the most understated and underrated ones too.

Many of Us fail to remember we’d be lost without our favorite cozy slippers! Has anyone had any bad days lately or worn an uncomfortable pair of heels? What was the one shoe that was at home waiting to comfort you and your feet? Slippers. We’re all in need of a comfy pair to unwind at the end of the day and we found that much-needed rest and relaxation right here with these top-rated slippers.

The Vionic Relax Slipper is great for any shopper looking for versatility. They are comfortable enough to wear around our homes and we certainly won’t be embarrassed about getting caught wearing these slippers.

We love how these slippers have the same cushy design in four different colors including black, light grey, navy and pink. There’s something for everyone and we might just be tempted to buy more than one color.

We’re major fans of anything comfortable. Whether that’s our favorite sweatshirt or sweatpants, we’re all about comfort. We love that comfort is the top priority with these slippers, which were designed for relaxing and can help make our lives feel a little bit calmer.

It all starts with the plush fabric upper and liner that’s as soft as a terry cloth robe. Think of it as a very wearable blanket for your feet. The padded insole only makes it even more comfy and cushy. The fully adjustable hook-and-lock closure is just as amazing and unlike most slippers, this feature will help keep out feet from sliding out of these as we walk.

Worried about the fabric all over these slippers getting dirty? Fear not because the fabric-covered footbed is treated with antibacterial, odor-resistant Ecofresh which helps absorb and prevent odor. Talk about music to our ears!

We might just even be able to use these slippers as a substitute for our favorite flip-flops or sandals. Since these slippers have rubber soles with traction to prevent slipping, they’re really great when we’re cleaning our homes or running last-minute errands to the grocery store. They also have a flexible medium-density EVA midsole, which will help to absorb shock and in turn, reduce stress on our feet, ankles and knees.

Let’s talk about the countless reviewers who are loving these slippers. One reviewer loved how these helped to relieve all of their aches and pains at the end of the day while another reviewer loved how supportive they were. Another reviewer said it was the perfect grab-and-go shoe and we plan to grab them often. We highly suggest slipping out of those uncomfortable heels and into these cozy slippers!

