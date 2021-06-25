Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter the time of year and no matter the weather, we’re always keeping a pair of comfy pants on hand. Whether they’re heavy sweats, lightweight linen culottes or stretchy yoga pants, we know our favorite pairs are always going to keep us smiling. They’ll keep us stylish too — we’re only buying cute ones, of course!

Need to stock up on your own stylish pairs of comfy pants? Always, right? Check out 17 of our faves below!

17 Comfy Pairs of Pants You’ll Want to Live in All Year

Sweatpants/Joggers

1. Classic, flattering grey joggers at a super affordable price? Count Us in for these and other colors of these Leggings Depot joggers too!

2. If you love the feeling of ultra-roomy, baggy sweats, then you’ll love these soft HeSaYep sweatpants. And that pink option is everything!

3. We’re totally in love with the rainbow stripes down the sides of these SweatyRocks joggers!

4. These U.S. Polo Assn. pants are sort of in the middle between joggers and full-on sweats — which means they’re obviously comfy as comfy can be!

Leggings/Yoga Pants

5. These Felina leggings are pretty much iconic for their velvety, peach-skin fabric and amazing stretch. We love that they come in a two-pack too!

6. These Skims terry leggings from Kim Kardashian‘s wildly popular brand simply look like heaven to wear!

7. We knew these Yogalicious leggings would be worthy it when we saw the “ultra-soft” in their name!

Linen Pants

8. Whenever you still need the coverage and comfort of pants on a hot day, try a pair of these 100% linen IXIMO pants!

9. You could also go for the mega-wide leg look with these other IXIMO linen pants. They come in so many colors!

10. Love a tapered look that still keeps you feeling chill? Try these Yimoon pants!

Palazzo Pants

11. These Tronjori palazzo pants will basically make you feel like you can fly, especially when the wind picks up!

12. These Olive Birds pants seriously belong on a beach, on vacation with you!

13. Dress up your look a little with the paper bag waist on these ECOWISH pants!

14. Love the palazzo look but with a more fitted design? Check out these flared SATINA pants!

Track/Hiking Pants

15. Taking on a new trail? Stay cool and comfortable as you hike with these lightweight BALEAF pants!

16. Whether you’re going on a jog or simply looking to put together a stylish athleisure look, don’t miss out on these classic Adidas track pants!

17. These water-repellent lululemon pants are designed for movement — which always means they’re also going to be great for lounging!

