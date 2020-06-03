Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion evolution! Even as recently as a few years ago, many would have been skeptical about pairing heels with sweats. But now, the athleisure trend has taken over the industry, and we’re all about it. Sleek streetwear-inspired pieces mixed with unexpected accessories, like strappy sandals, is a seriously popular styling choice.

If you’re looking to get in on the action, we found the perfect pair of joggers to start. Not only are they super flattering, they are available for a truly affordable price!

Get the Conceited Premium Ultra Soft Jogger Sweatpants with free shipping for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 7, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2020, but are subject to change.



These simple sweats may be straightforward, but they are totally effective when forming the perfect athleisure ensemble. You can wear them high-waisted with a cropped shirt or sweater, and throw on a pair of chic heels to complete your look! They have pockets on the sides for your convenience — ideal for storing a lip balm or credit card.

They are made from a stretchy material that’s soft and comfortable, and reviewers say that these joggers have “amazing stretch” to them thanks to the polyester and spandex blend. Plus, they will smooth you out to create a streamlined fit. They are loose where you want them to be, but snug in all the right places. The fit is more forgiving on the hips, and slims down along the leg with its cuffed, ribbed hems. When we’re in the market for a pair of sweats, this is exactly what we set out to find!

A common reviewer recommendation is to order a size larger than what you normally would. If you tend to skew medium, shoppers say that going for a large is the best way to ensure an optimal fit with this item. These sweats are fashionable, functional and as versatile as they come. At this price, we may try a few shades!

