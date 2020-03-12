Our Favorite Classic Converse Sneakers Just Got a Major Platform Upgrade

Converse sneakers are one of the most iconic and classic sneakers on the market. Pretty much everyone has a standard pair of either high tops or low tops, and there’s a reason why everyone’s on the same Converse train. We truly don’t see these shoes ever going out of style!

Just because we love the classic look of Converse doesn’t mean we don’t want the classic silhouette to get an upgrade every once in a while. When we first laid our eyes on these amazing platform low top Converse sneakers, we knew we needed to get them ASAP!

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Sneaker for just $65, available at Nordstrom!

Seriously, it’s like the designers at Converse somehow tapped into our brains to learn exactly what style upgrades we wanted for our beloved sneakers and did exactly what we wished for. Platforms have never been more in style than now, and we can’t want to get these bad boys on our feet!

These Converse low tops come in black and in white, so you can go for whichever color fits your style best. But if you’re asking Us, a crisp white pair of sneakers goes hand in hand with spring and summer! The heel and the platform give you a total of about 1 1/2 inches of extra height. The platform is made from a crisp white with the Converse signature black stripe running through it. It’s basically an extension of the traditional sole that Converse is known for.

One shopper says that they “have worn Converses for 20+ years” and that they were “was so happy to see that they came out with a platform one.” They love that these sneakers have the same comfortable feel that the regular ones do, but with an added style upgrade that they’re obsessed with.

The brand does say that these sneakers definitely run large, so you want to order a full size down from what you would normally purchase. You can wear these shoes with nearly any outfit, and they’ll look especially great for the spring! We love messing around with our style and clashing girly florals with some cute and casual sneakers. These Converse low tops could look absolutely amazing with any springtime dress that you have in your closet, or with just some simple skinny jeans. We seriously can’t get enough of these Converse shoes, and we can’t wait to wear them out!

