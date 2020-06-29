We Found the Most Flattering Bike Shorts, and You Can Only Get Them Here

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bike shorts have become so much more than our go-to workout wear. Thanks to the rise of activewear, they are now totally trendy — in fact, you’ll regularly see paparazzi pictures of supermodels rocking them! You can easily create a seriously fashionable outfit with these comfortable bottoms, which we’re all about.

If you want to trial the trend and aren’t sure which bike shorts are right for you, we may have found the perfect pair. They are designed by Core 10, which is an Amazon exclusive brand — and they come in an amazing range of sizes so anyone can give them a shot!

Get the Core 10 Women’s (XS-3X) ‘All Day Comfort’ High Waist Short – 5″ for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

We can’t stress enough how important size inclusivity is. There are certain items of clothing that need to be available to any shopper, and we feel that this is especially true when it comes to basic pieces like bike shorts. That’s why we’re obsessed with this pair from Core 10! These shorts are currently available in sizes that go up to 2X, so various body types will feel completely comfortable.

Shoppers say that these bike shorts have lived up to their expectations. They are beyond impressed with the quality, and many felt that these are a worthy purchase. Some proud owners are even saying that these are the best bike shorts in their wardrobe. One review notes that these shorts stay in place while working out, which many of Us agree is a crucial factor in successful fitness fashion.

Best of all, you can do so much more than exercise in these shorts. You can team them with a cute cropped tee and some chunky white sneakers for the ultimate Hailey Bieber-inspired streetwear look. They are high-waisted, so you can always throw on a crop top for an instant look. You can even wear them underneath short dresses if you want some extra coverage on windy days. Some shoppers have compared these bike shorts to versions from far more expensive brands, but say these are much more accessible. Grab a pair now while your size is still available!

