Courteney Cox Keeps Oil and Shine in Check With These Face Blotting Sheets

There’s no way to avoid sweating in the summer — it’s just a fact of life. It’s especially annoying when you’re wearing an incredible makeup look and it seems to instantly melt away after spending mere moments outdoors.

Carrying our entire makeup bag at all times for summer touch-ups is out of the question. Who wants to lug around all of the products necessary to create our flawless faces? Definitely not Us. One solution is to keep compact oil blotting sheets in your purse at all times. While there are many options on the market, when we heard about the specific type of sheets that Courteney Cox swears by, our minds were seriously blown!

Get the Palladio Rice Paper Facial Tissues for Oily Skin (Pack of 6) for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Friends actress is no stranger to wearing makeup for long periods of time. Being on set for extensive shoot days is a great deal of work, and touching up to look camera-ready at all times is a must. Naturally, we trust her recommendations when it comes to beauty, and she singled out these blotting sheets from Palladio as her go-to!

Cox shared her everyday makeup routine on Instagram, and included these sheets as being one of her “important” final steps. She relies on them heavily, noting that she’s always “so shiny” — and who can’t relate to that?

What makes these blotting sheets special is that they’re actually a two-in-one deal. They don’t just soak up all of the excess oil and sweat that you want to get rid of — they help fully mattify your face to perfection! They’re made from natural rice paper, which has serious absorption power. And that’s just one side of the sheet — the other side is packed with a layer of powder for the finishing touch!

You can get score sheets in three different shades: Translucent, Natural and Warm Beige. The translucent option can work for all skin tones, but if you want a touch of color that matches your skin, the other two options might be a perfect fit. We’re keeping these sheets in every purse all summer long so that all of our pictures are showstoppers. Plus, they’re beyond affordable!

