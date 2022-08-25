Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to clothing, we always prefer to keep it cozy. Itchy fabric gives us the ick, and stiff garments simply won’t cut it. Comfort is our top priority, especially while traveling! If you’ve ever been stuck on a long flight wearing the wrong outfit, then you know what we’re talking about. But you don’t have to sacrifice style when picking out your travel uniform! Luckily for all of Us, sweats are in — so feel free to embrace the luxury of loungewear.

We scoured the web for the coziest travel essentials that also happen to be chic AF. Who needs a blanket when you have these soft staples instead? The next time you’re packing for a getaway, make sure you bring one of these must-haves. Traveling just got a whole lot easier!

This Cashmere Wrap

Wrap it up! Consider investing in a wrap that serves as both a blanket and a scarf in colder weather. This oversized cashmere wrap from J.Crew will keep you warm on a freezing flight (why do they always blast the AC?) or a nippy day.

Get the Oversized Cashmere Wrap for just $115 (originally $198) at J.Crew!

These Travel Pants

Want to look presentable and polished while still feeling cozy? Made with an elastic waistband, these textured-knit travel pants are a happy medium between sweats and suits. One shopper gushed, “These pants are everything…. flattering, well made, and oh so comfortable.”

Get the Jones New York Ottoman Pull-On Travel Pants for just $90 at Nordstrom!

This Hooded Cardigan

Of course we can count on Ugg to design a cozy cardigan that feels as soft as the brand’s signature boots! One reviewer raved, “This is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made! Wore it on my recent travel and was so soft and comfortable. Really adorable on as well. It’s my go to when chilly at while working or just chilling. Absolutely love it!”

Get the Ugg Franca Hooded Travel Cardigan for just $138 at Nordstrom!

This Hoodie Sweat Set

What is it about a matching hoodie and sweatpants that looks so effortlessly cool? Get the luxe look for a fraction of the cost with this sweat set from Amazon, available in a variety of colors. Major monochromatic moment!

Get the Fixmatti Women Hoodies Tracksuit 2 Piece Outfits for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Two-Piece Loungewear Set

Looking for loungewear you can take from your Airbnb to the airport? Feast your eyes upon this matching two-piece set, featuring a long-sleeve top and joggers. Shoppers say that this chic set is super comfy!

Get the Bofell Lounge Sets for Women Two Piece Outfits with Pockets Loose Fit for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Packable Puffer Jacket

Packing in the winter is the ultimate challenge, because boots and jackets take up so much room in our luggage. Save space with this packable puffer jacket! Warm and water-resistant, this lightweight jacket is perfect for a rainy day.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Quick-Drying Cargo Pants

Going on an outdoor adventure? These top-rated cargo joggers are comfy enough for a flight, functional enough for a hike and stylish enough for a night out. So many purposes, so little time!

Get the Libin Women’s Cargo Joggers Lightweight Quick Dry Hiking Pants for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

