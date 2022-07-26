Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a purse is worth a thousand purposes. What would we do without our handy handbag? We honestly don’t understand how most men hold all of their belongings in their pants pockets. No, thank you! But our purses are more than just stylish storage units — they’re also outfit essentials. Bags elevate our ensembles, bringing a simple look from basic to breathtaking. It’s the ultimate fashion accessory!

Neutral purses may match with everything, but they don’t stand out. Would Carrie Bradshaw dare to don boring black heels? Never. So, ditch your black purse in favor of a handbag with a brighter hue. And we just found the cutest purse that will add an instant pop of color to your outfit. This $23 crocodile handbag looks so expensive! No one will believe you bought this purse on Amazon. Customizable with a detachable silk scarf (à la Hermès), this bag can be held by the strap or worn over the shoulder as a crossbody. Orange you glad we discovered this designer lookalike? Keep scrolling for all the scoop!

Get the CATMICOO Mini Purse for Women Trendy Crocodile Small Handbag for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Warning: the CATMICOO Mini Purse for Women Trendy Crocodile Small Handbag may stop traffic — in a good way! This colorful purse is mini but mighty. Crafted from high-quality faux leather in a crocodile print, this handbag has enough room for your phone, keys and wallet. All the necessities! The flap closure with a metal twist lock is safe for storage but convenient for easy access. You can even remove the scarf and wear it around your neck!

While this purse is relatively new to Amazon, it’s already a hit with shoppers! One reviewer reported, “Money will spent on this bag. Love the color, it goes with everything. You have the option to take off on scarf on it. It’s small and cute.” And another customer called it a “cute purse to grab and go.”

Make a splash with this sophisticated style staple! If you want to enhance a neutral ensemble, this orange purse will do the trick. If you’d rather stick with a classic shade, then grab the white instead. Either way, you’ll be dressed to impress with this adorable accessory!

