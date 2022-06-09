17 Totally Cute Crop Tops for Every Summer Babe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the summer of crop tops — yes, again! Always! We just love crop tops so much, especially paired with high-rise denim shorts, floral midi skirts or with some ankle-length pants. They’re always cute and they look incredible on everyone. Seriously!

If you want to get in on the crop top game, we’ve rounded up 17 of our most flattering, trendy and timeless faves. Whether you’re looking for a sleeveless tank top, a short-sleeve tee or a nicer blouse, we have options for you below that you can shop right now!

Cropped Tank Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Square necklines are everything in fashion right now. This smooth, versatile Artfish tank is going to be the foundation of all of your favorite hot-weather outfits!

2. We Also Love: This ribbed Meladyan tank has a higher neckline and a racerback design, making it yet another fave for flexible fashion!

3. We Can’t Forget: You can’t beat this price! This super-cropped, notched Wild Fable tank from Target comes in numerous colors too!

4. Our Fave Muscle Tee: This BALEAF tank has that sporty muscle tee design we love both for working out and for hanging out!

5. Killin’ It in Crochet: Get in on one of the hottest summer trends with this cropped Madden NYC crochet top from Walmart. The fringe tassels just perfect it!

Cropped T-Shirts

6. Our Absolute Favorite: This Tankaneo tee is just the right amount of boxy, and the slouchy shoulders make it an absolute essential for Us!

7. We Also Love: Solid basics can be great, but if you want to play around with fun, wavy colors, then we can’t think of a better choice than this Wild Fable tee from Target!

8. We Can’t Forget: The permanent twist detail on this MakeMeChic tee is part of what’s earned it such an incredible number of high ratings from Amazon shoppers!

9. Flower Power: If you love a graphic tee, this sunflower HappyFamilyClothing T-shirt is such a cute pick. Available at Walmart!

10. Let ‘Er Rip: This distressed SweatyRocks crop top is our pick for adding some extra edge to your look!

11. Three Times the Fun: How about a three-pack? Get three ultra-wearable cropped tees in this Max Allie pack!

Cropped Blouses

12. Our Absolute Favorite: We can always count on The Drop to have something ultra-chic like this square-neck bubble blouse!

13. We Also Love: Feel the flounce with this adorable, ruffly Shein blouse. The tie just makes things even better!

14. We Can’t Forget: Looking for something with long sleeves? This frilly, smocked LYANER top is just gorgeous!

15. Buttoned Up: We’ll always love a cropped button-up shirt. This MakeMeChic top is a dress-up, dress-down staple!

16. Embroidered Beauty: The trim! The florals! This embroidered Floerns blouse is so stunning and will earn you so many compliments!

17. Y2K Vibes: The early 2000s influence is strong with this Wild Fable top in all of the best ways. Target nailed this one!

