The Top Bathing Suit Trends of 2022 — And Our 17 Favorite Finds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuit season has arrived, but if you’re looking at your swimwear collection from years past and just not feeling the styles anymore, you’re not alone. Trends change — personal style changes! If you want to feel amazing and stylish in your one-piece bathing suits and bikini sets this summer, we’re here to help!

While we’ve rounded up the best bathing suits for athletic body types, for postpartum life, for plus-size fashion and with full-coverage bottoms, to name a few, but right now we’re focusing on the top bathing suit trends for 2022. Shop below!

Cutouts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Cutout bathing suits of all different designs are in right now, and the side cutout on this SweatyRocks swimsuit proves why. We love the color-blocking too!

2. We Also Love: Why have one cutout when you can have two? This Hxroolrp swimsuit from Walmart is so flattering!

3. We Can’t Forget: This ioiom one-piece has both the cutout under the bust and in the center of the chest, creating an eye-catching look!

Low and Open Backs

4. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s easy to see why this COCOSHIP bathing suit has so many reviews. It has a retro vibe that just looks so beautiful on everyone!

5. We Also Love: This SHEKINI swimsuit is red hot and ready to turn heads. The high-cut legs are still super trendy too!

6. We Can’t Forget: This high-neck Kona Sol swimsuit from Target nails both the cutout trend and the open back look!

Short Sleeves

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This leopard print Byinns swimsuit‘s lightly ruffled short sleeves are just the dash of elegance your swim collection’s been waiting for!

8. We Also Love: We love our puff-sleeve dresses, so how about this puff-sleeve Exlura swimsuit?

Three-Piece Sets

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Two-piece sets? Great. Three-piece sets? Even better! This SOLY HUX bikini comes with a matching skirt you can rock on the beach or boardwalk!

10. We Also Love: This MakeMeChic set is another option, but with a strapless top and a longer skirt. We love the florals!

11. We Can’t Forget: This plus-size Romwe bikini set actually comes with a dress you can wear on top!

Triangle String Bikinis

12. Our Absolute Favorite: The classic triangle bikini is back, and this simple Suvimuga set is the gold standard!

13. We Also Love: This MakeMeChic bikini set has the string bikini look but with stretchy, smocked fabric. The blue and white version has Grecian vibes too!

14. We Can’t Forget: You can never go wrong with a tie-dye print like on this SUUKSESS bikini!

Zippers

15. Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve been seeing zip-up swimsuits pop up a lot this year. We’ve been thinking about this patterned Hermoza swimsuit non-stop since we discovered it!

16. We Also Love: This All in Motion rash guard is the perfect one-piece from Target for water sports (or for avoiding sunburn)!

17. We Can’t Forget: We adore the contrasting zipper color on this CHYRII one-piece. There are so many great options too!

Want to shop more product picks? See more of our recommendations below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!