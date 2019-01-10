How to Expertly Style These Perfect Cropped Jeans in Winter

All winter long, we bid our skirts a temporary farewell because some days are just too cold to expose any extra skin. In fact, those of us who live in cold climates or frequent frosty destinations admittedly bundle up during quite a few months of the year and opt for pants instead.

We’ve fallen guilty to repeating our default cold weather attire: A cozy and warm sweater paired skinny jeans tucked into boots or booties of all heights.

To avoid falling in a style rut, we’re still making a case for something other than skinny jeans for winter and, in fact, this item we’re about to argue is one of those pieces that easily works for all seasons: Cropped jeans! Yes, denim with a cropped cut is often considered a springtime essential but can easily transcend the seasons, especially this pair on sale at Zappos!

See It: Grab the KUT from the Kloth Catherine Boyfriend Jeans in Authenticity on sale for $84 at Zappos! Not into these? Check out more jeans on sale plus countless more sale items available at Zappos!

KUT from the Kloth Catherine Boyfriend Jeans in Authenticity are total street style bait. They have that perfectly relaxed fit with a boyfriend cut, but actually fit — so no one will think these are stolen from our S.O. The straight leg gives that easygoing feel but the fit through the waist area doesn’t make us look or feel frumpy at all.

If anything, this cut makes us totally feel more feminine and here’s why: Cropped boyfriend jeans are the perfect way to showcase our shoes! Footwear addicts know how important it is to make our kicks the focus feature of an outfit — and a good cropped cut is such a fashion way of doing it.

The best part of these jeans is that the cuffs that actually make these classified as cropped can be rolled or unrolled depending on whatever look we’re aiming for. These are also a great pair to finally experiment with different expert fashionista techniques of rolling and cuffing denim, too.

The Catherine Boyfriend Jeans in a medium blue wash have sanding and whiskering to give that ultra-cool vintage vibe, too. There’s also everything else we expect in a go-to pair of denim jeans like a zip fly, belt-loop and classic pockets.

Reviewers are just as in love with these jeans as we are with 100 percent of shoppers saying these jeans felt true to width. Several mentioned that these feel comfortable like a second skin without feeling too tight. However, some mentioned there was a bit too much stretch in these for their taste, so consider sizing down if needed. A few said these also hold up well in the wash and since we plan to wear these on repeat, that is comforting!

We’d be remiss not to mention the countless options for showing off footwear with these! As shown on Zappos, these would be perfect with a classic pair of pumps and a smart button-down for an office-ready outfit. Pumps are such an all-season staple, too, so these jeans really do transcend seasons.

Since we do have a routine winter wardrobe already, pairing these with our favorite sweaters and ankle booties is a no-brainer. Since these are so understated, we’re considering upping our bootie game and getting a bit wild! Think animal print, metallic, texture, shine — you name it, and our footwear will be the star of our outfits.

