Shoppers, start your engines. We made it! Spring has sprung. The sun is shining, flowers are blooming and the breeze is blowing. And you know what that means — it’s sundress season!

With all of the dreamy dresses on the market, it can be difficult to narrow down the options. But I’m pretty sure I just found the most flattering frock for all figures! I’ve been eyeing this adorable mini dress for months, and now it’s finally warm enough to wear. Score this spring and summer staple on sale now at Amazon!

Get the Shy Velvet Square Neck Short Sleeves Crossover Waist Mini Dress for just $40 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Shy Velvet Square Neck Short Sleeves Crossover Waist Mini Dress is the epitome of high quality at a low price. No one will believe this stunning sundress came from Amazon! It looks like a chic design from a boutique or a department store. Such a steal!

Let me break down the details of this dress:

The flutter sleeves cover up your upper arms and allow for airy movement.

cover up your upper arms and allow for airy movement. The crossover waistband is super stretchy, providing comfortable tummy control.

is super stretchy, providing comfortable tummy control. The flared, tiered skirt gives your shape an hourglass silhouette and it’s not too short for a mini dress. Plus, it’s made for twirling!

gives your shape an hourglass silhouette and it’s not too short for a mini dress. Plus, it’s made for twirling! The side cutouts and open back add a flirty yet tasteful touch, while also keeping you cool on a hot day. The fabric is also thick but breathable.

This is the type of easy dress you can throw on for endless occasions! Baby shower, bridal shower or brunch? Check, check, check. Date night? Definitely! Country music concert? Yee-haw! Picnic or pool party? Make a splash!

To complete the look, simply add sneakers, sandals or heels. There are 18 different colors to choose from in every shade of the rainbow. Bubblegum pink seems to be the most popular, followed closely behind by blue and black. You can’t go wrong with any of these vibrant hues!

Make sure you snag this darling mini dress while it’s still on sale at Amazon!