These Lightweight Joggers Are a Budget-Friendly Alternative to Lululemon

When Lululemon first burst onto the scene, it felt like we had finally met our match in terms of luxury activewear. Years later, we would never deny that their offerings are incredible — however we’ve come to realize the accompanying price tags are certainly not cheap. If you have the urge to splurge on workout gear, it’s likely the best bet — but it’s not the only option.

If you’re looking to save money and buy items with a comparable quality to Lululemon and other pricey brands, check out these joggers from CRZ YOGA! The brand is known for their top-notch offerings, and these are no exception.

Get the CRZ YOGA Women’s Lightweight Joggers Pants with Pockets for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2021, but are subject to change.



Why are we buying these joggers right now? Well, for starters, our current loungewear wardrobe is in dire need of an upgrade. We’ve been draped in the same sweats pretty much every day, and now is the perfect time to score some new pairs. These pants offer endless amenities — they’re high-waisted, have the perfect loose (yet slim) fit and the material is incredible. Countless reviews compare these pants to similar picks from Lululemon, so you know these are the real deal.

CRZ YOGA Women’s Lightweight Joggers Pants with Pockets

We plan to wear these pants while relaxing at home, working out and running errands. They have pockets on the sides and in the back, which is ultra-convenient — and you can rock them in tons of different ways! Dare we say that you can even dress them up? We can totally see ourselves transforming the black pair into an outfit that you can actually go out to dinner in! All you need is a sleek leather jacket, a simple top or bodysuit and a pair of chic booties to make it work. If you do end up buying these pants instead of a more expensive pair, your wallet and bank account will surely be grateful!

