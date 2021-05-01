Every Detail on This 1-Piece Swimsuit Was Designed to Flatter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve focused a lot of our shopping research this spring on the swimsuit department. We definitely want to make sure that we’re looking and feeling our best once it’s warm enough to head to the beach or the pool, and that requires a perfectly flattering swimsuit!

We’ve gathered a lot of shopping intel for you so that you can pick up only the best one-pieces and bikinis, including tons of tummy control swimsuits and all of the best boho swim styles. But we wanted to highlight one of our absolute favorite monokinis that’s flattering to a completely new level!

Get the CUPSHE Women’s V Neck One Piece Swimsuit Ruffled Lace Up Monokini for prices starting at $24, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bathing suit from CUPSHE is everything, and when we say that every single detail about it was designed to flatter, we truly mean it! Let’s start out with the adorable V-neck top that has the sweetest touch of ruffle along the hem. We also love that the straps are wide on the suit and that the ruffles run down the back!

Then you get to the tummy area, which is ruched for the ultimate slimming look! This is a design hack that can be seriously slimming for so many different body types, which is why thousands of shoppers are totally obsessed with it. One reviewer said that this one-piece makes them feel confident wearing a swimsuit with no cover-up, and that is definitely how we want everyone to feel this summer!

This bathing suit is definitely getting added to our swimwear collections! Even if we’re not feeling like our most confident selves, we know that wearing this swimsuit will make all of those apprehensive feelings go away. If you’re only looking to pick up a couple of new bathing suits this season, this one should definitely be at the top of your shopping list!

